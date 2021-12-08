More
    Poza Los Coyotes: The Incredible Place With Turquoise Water in Guanacaste

    Where you can enjoy a day full of fun activities

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    Just 30 minutes from Liberia in Guanacaste is “Poza Los Coyotes”, a spectacular place that attracts the eyes of its visitors due to the turquoise color of its waters. If you are looking for a different place to visit, this is the one. The entrance costs             ₡ 1,000 per person, depending on the season, and you can spend the whole day there.

    Fun activities for the whole family

    In addition, you can rent floats to enjoy in the different areas of the river that feeds the pools. The rocky part, its waterfalls and diving spots are just great. We really recommend it to the max! Keep in mind that any vehicle can reach Poza Los Coyotes in summer. So rather, you don’t need a 4 × 4.

    We recommend that you bring food to make snacks, since there are no food services inside the property. Of course, always remember to take your garbage away to avoid polluting the environment.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rica Rules Out Closing Borders and Other New Measures Due to the Omicron Variant
