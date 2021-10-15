Plants You Should Have at Home According to Feng Shui

According to Feng Shui, plants are not only decorative, but there are some that, depending on where they are placed, help balance energy at home and attract good fortune, prosperity and health.

Thus, Feng Shui recommends different types of plants for indoors and outdoors, since plants inside the home improve the energy state of those who inhabit it, while those outdoors help filter negative energy, creating a protective barrier. .

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Also, Feng Shui suggests that plant energy must be located in the north (fame and recognition), east (family and health) and northeast (finances) orientations to achieve your goals.

Next, we share the plants that you should have at home according to Feng Shui:

Bamboo

One of the plants that you should have at home according to Feng Shui is bamboo, since it helps attract good fortune. Ideally, it should have three stems, representing the three basic pillars: happiness, health, and long life, as well as the past, present, and future. It is advisable to place it in the northeast of the room to attract fortune, or in the east, to have health and well-being in the family.

Peperomia

Peperomia is another plant that cannot be absent at home according to Feng Shui, since its mediating energy instills loving feelings in the space where it is placed. Although it needs good lighting, it is ideal for interiors, so it is recommended to put it in the east of the living room, dining room or in the bathroom.

African violet

According to Feng Shui, the African violet is used as a cure in the kitchen, in addition to preventing loss of money or relationship conflicts. If you want to protect your family and attract good health, you can place them in the east of the room.

Potus

Potus is a plant that radiates strength, which is why it helps revitalize any space according to Feng Shui. In addition, this plant is air purifying, it is enough to keep it pruned so that it does not transmit the polluted energy. You can place it in the living room or hall.

Peonies

Peonies are flowers that cannot be missing at home according to Feng Shui, since their aroma is a symbol of passion and romanticism. This is used to attract positive energy in love and to solve emotional problems, so you should go in the Northwest.

Bonsai

Bonsai is commonly associated with fortune and good luck, so according to Feng Shui, it should be placed on the terrace, balcony, garden or simply a window. It is enough to protect them from extreme temperatures to preserve them.

Rue

Rue is one of the protective plants according to Feng Shui, so it is ideal for outdoors. Whether in the entrances, balconies, windows or front door, the rue will help filter the energy that enters your home.

Dollar plant

Plectranthus verticillatus, also known as the “dollar plant”, attracts energy, money and luck in business according to Feng Shui. In addition, this plant adapts very well both indoors and outdoors. Therefore, it is recommended to place it in the northeast of the room and prune it frequently so that it does not weaken.

Succulents

Succulents, also called succulents, are characterized by accumulating water in their stems, leaves and roots, making them very powerful plants according to Feng Shui, to attract good energies. Therefore, the ideal is to place them in the office or work desk, on sunny terraces, balconies or windows.

SansevierIa

SansevierIa is one of the outdoor plants according to Feng Shui, since it has a great presence, attracts good luck and protects the entry of negative energy. However, it is not recommended indoors as it can have the opposite effect.