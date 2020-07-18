Yéssica Rivera Salazar was looking for the best angle to take a picture of her, but she died when falling from the Cerro La Tinajita, in San Ramón de Alajuela. The 28-year-old victim worked as a nurse at the Carlos Luis Valverde Vega Hospital in San Ramón.

The report of the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) indicates that the woman was enjoying a walk in the company of her partner and some friends. They arrived at the place by car and minutes after 8:00 p.m. they went down to a viewpoint.

Authorities indicated that the visitors were reportedly going to have their picture taken near the edge when Rivera slipped and fell into a cherry tree about 40 meters away. Two friends who accompanied her tried to help her, but both also slipped.

SAR teams from San Ramón and Palmares attended the emergency during Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. They used vertical rescue equipment and had to face obstacles such as difficult access and darkness.

The wounded are a 29-year-old man with the last name Segura, and a woman named Salas, 33. Both were transferred in a delicate condition to the San Ramón hospital, where they both, coincidentally also work.

The Integral Development Association of Berlin, San Ramón, had communicated through its social networks that access to the Cerro La Tinajita was closed because the canton is within the areas with an orange alert due to the COVID-19 health emergency.