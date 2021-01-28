More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    New cases and ICU Admissions for COVID-19 with a Downward Trend in Costa Rica

    Positive news in the middle of the health crisis

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    New cases and ICU Admissions for COVID-19 with a Downward Trend in Costa Rica

    The appearance of new COVID-19 cases in Costa Rica has registered a frank and sustained reduction in recent weeks....
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    What to Expect When Visiting Costa Rica

    Are you nervous about travelling to Costa Rica for the first time? Do not worry, as we are here to guide you on some of the basics of travelling to this world-class destination
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Coyotes Leave Their Habitat and Roam Urban Areas in Costa Rica

    The reduction in human activity due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and other factors such as the pressure of urban...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The appearance of new COVID-19 cases in Costa Rica has registered a frank and sustained reduction in recent weeks. The trend was confirmed this weekend, according to data provided by the Ministry of Health.

    On Friday, January 22, 831 new cases were recorded, of which 201 were due to epidemiological nexus.

    On Saturday, January 23, there were 651 new cases and of these, 141 due to nexus

    On Sunday, January 24, 431 new cases were registered, of which 66 were people who had contacts with confirmed cases.

    This Monday, January 25, 355 new cases were detected, of which 63 cases are by nexus.

    In other words, new cases are well below the records that occurred in previous months, when they exceeded 1,000 daily cases, and even exceeded 1,400 daily cases.

    Hospitalizations decrease

    Likewise, the ICUs have a sustained decline in recent days, since this Monday they register a lower occupation in recent months. Of 505 hospitalized people and 205 who required more specialized care, 478 were hospitalized patients and 185 who are kept in ICUs.

    Mortality trend

    About deaths from COVID-19, the country has a total of 2,558 cases, of which 1,592 are men and 966 women. The ages of the deceased persons range from zero to 92 years.

    From Saturday to Monday, 40 people died from this condition. Of these 14 on Saturday, 11 on Sunday, and this Monday 15 were counted.

    There was no uptake of contagion

    According to the projections and alarms generated by the Health authorities, last December, by January a sharp increase would be noticed in the number of cases and the saturation of hospital services.

    The fear was based on the crowds out shopping for gifts in the Christmas season, also Christmas and end of year celebrations. It was expected that the Intensive Care Units (ICU) would be in a very critical condition and close to overflowing, a situation that did not occur.

    Data coincide with studies

    The data of the Ministry of Health coincide with studies presented by the Central American Population Center (CCP) of the University of Costa Rica (UCR), which indicates that the reproduction rate of the novel Coronavirus or R0 is 0.85.

    This indicative is the lowest since previous April. This means that for every 100 people with COVID-19, they can infect another 85. At this rate, the number of people with the virus will maintain its downward trend. The national average rate of infection is less than one, but it varies between different populations.

    For example, in the CCP information, the canton of Dota presents a contagion rate of 4.67. This means that for each person confirmed as a positive case there may be almost 5 new infections. For its part, in Los Angeles de San Ramón, the contagion rate is 2.56; while Los Chiles is 2, and in Siquirres 1.4. The highest peak of COVID-19 infections occurred in the previous June when the contagion rate was 1.7 according to academic measurements.

    January will close with fewer cases

    By the beginning of the year, the Development Observatory of the University of Costa Rica (UCR) estimated that January would close with around 195,000 and 220,000 accumulated cases. From March 2020 until this Monday, the country has 190,745 accumulated cases of COVID-19.

    Agustín Gómez, a researcher at the UCR Development Observatory, specified that in an optimistic scenario, January will close with 195,000 accumulated cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, with the most pessimistic outlook, 213,000 accumulated cases would be reached.

    “The scenario in which we had been visualizing was to reach 220,000, but that would no longer be so true, rather we would be dropping to 213,000 in the pessimistic scenario. “If there is a decrease in the intensity in which we would be projecting those cases. We are always within the order of 190,000 cases and 200,000 cases, which is an acceptable range, “Gómez stressed.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    SourceKrissia Morris
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleWhat to Expect When Visiting Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    New cases and ICU Admissions for COVID-19 with a Downward Trend in Costa Rica

    The appearance of new COVID-19 cases in Costa Rica has registered a frank and sustained reduction in recent weeks....
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Tico Food Sector Begins the Year with a Virtual Fair of Healthy Products

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    The promotion of Costa Rican products based on fruit and vegetable flours, dehydrated edibles, and sugar-free sweet sandwiches recently had a showcase thanks to...
    Read more

    First Air Transfer for COVID-19 Patient in Costa Rica

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    A 27-year-old patient in a delicate condition due to COVID-19 had to be airlifted from Liberia to the Calderón Guardia Hospital, the Costa Rican...
    Read more

    ICT and Costa Rican Chamber of Health Expedite COVID-19 Tests for Those Leaving the Country

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Due to the high number of passengers who will require COVID-19 diagnostic tests to travel to the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Spain,...
    Read more

    Costa Rica is Years Ahead of Us, Panama Questions its Processes for Vaccination against COVID-19

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    In Panama, there are more and more voices that question the internal processes of buying vaccines and freezers for storing COVID-19 vaccines. And these...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years