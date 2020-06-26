A diverse menu of music and theater can be enjoyed by the public for the third consecutive week when Costa Ricans will be able to access the virtual program “Aqui Cultura” (Here Culture), this Thursday, June 25th and Friday, June 26th.

This initiative supports the artistic and cultural sector of our Country to promote its reactivation. This diverse menu of music and theater can be enjoyed by the public from the comfort of their home, starting at 7 pm, and will broadcast live from the National Theater of Costa Rica.

To appreciate the work of these Costa Rican artists, through this live program, the public must enter the social networks of “Aqui Cultura” and the Ministry of Culture and Youth. Also, from any mobile device, you can enter www.aquicultura.go.cr, where a different cultural offer is also provided, on video.

The “Aqui Cultura” program is a joint effort of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, through the Center for Artistic and Cultural Production (CPAC), the Directorate of Culture (DC) and the Popular Theater Melico Salazar (TPMS), to contribute with specific actions for the reactivation of the sector, through the circulation of resources, in the face of the consequences caused by the COVID-19 crisis. The implementation of “Aqui Cultura” hopes to benefit about 80 artistic proposals.

“This virtual art and culture space encourages the joint work of producers, associations, actors, and artists, who offer high-level shows, in dance, theater, music, visual arts, and Costa Rican literature. Let’s remember that we can enjoy them from the comfort of our home,” said Ada Acuña Castro, Director of the Center for Artistic and Cultural Production.

The musical group “Madera y Son” participated in the last edition, with live programming. In that space, they made a tribute to Costa Rican music, through the traditional marimba. “It was extremely important for us to participate in this space where the artists come together to perform these concerts that offer a very nice menu for the public,” said William Ramos, part of the group.

The punk rock band “Endemia” gave an energetic show last Friday, June 19th, with their presence in a live format. Marco Calderón, guitarist of the band indicated that “these are difficult times for art and culture worldwide; however, these types of spaces are vital for music to breathe and express itself. It was wonderful for us to play in the National Theater and to live this great experience”.

This is the upcoming Program of “Aqui Cultura”:

Thursday, June 25, 2020, 7 PM:

José Pablo Valverde Theater with “El Viaje del Gigante Carabandú”.

Music from Las Chicharras with “Tardear cantando un café”.

Music of Calypso Rice and Beans with “Calypso pa Gozar”.

Ingrávidos music with “Ingrávidos”.

Lioness Haze & Roots-I Band music with “Lioness Haze & Roots-I Band”

Friday, June 26, 2020, 7 PM:

Lunayena Puppet Theater with “Namaitmi…los sueños del agua”.

Music by Nakury & Barzo with “Desde Adentro”.

Music by Fabián Zuce with “Canciones de Tierra Humeda”.

Music by Adrián Montero with “Guitarra en Latinoamérica” song, dance and tango.

Music by Melany with Meñany (R&B music from CR).

Music of Mariachi Los Toritos with Noche Inolvidable, recordando al maestro Ricardo Mora.

The schedule continues for Thursday, July 2nd, and Friday, July 3rd, as well as for July 9th and 10th.

Facebook of Aqui Cultura: https://www.facebook.com/AquiCulturaMCJ/ to be aware of the programming, and if you have any innovative proposal, you still have time, just enter the link: https://ac.cpac.online/

For questions about the program, you can write to [email protected]