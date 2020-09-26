More
    Mexico Passes an “Anti-Chancla” Law to Prohibit Physical Punishment of Children and Adolescents

    By TCRN STAFF
    The days when mothers used the ‘”chancla” (sandals) to punish their children are long gone, at least in some regions of Mexico. The Jalisco Legislators passed with 33 votes the reforms to the Penal Code proposed by the State Governor, Enrique Alfaro.

    If a parent in this Mexican region dares to inflict physical punishment on their children, he/she could go to prison for up to five years. They call this new regulation the “Anti-chancla Law“, and in the state of Sinaloa it has already been approved.

    This reform law will be applied to those who exercise parental authority over a minor, guardianship, custody or care. Likewise, it has the objective of drastically sanctioning corporal punishment that is serious and unnecessary.

    Thanks to the “Anti-chancla Law” children will be able to report, according to the modifications of this law, any act in which physical force is used in order to cause a certain degree of pain or discomfort that will be considered as “corporal or physical punishment”.

    Other nations should follow suit

    Now, Mexican minors who suffer these punishments will be able to file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney for the Protection of Children and Adolescents or call emergency care centers. What do you think of this law? Do you think our country should have a similar law? Let us know.

