More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Man’s Best Friend Joins the Fight against COVID-19

    Bloodhound dogs are now the best detectors for COVID-19

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Man’s Best Friend Joins the Fight against COVID-19

    It is expected that in the next few days Costa Rica will start a canine training in order to successfully activate this same mechanism.
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Central Bank Invites the Tourism Sector to Invest their Loans in Colones

    the Central Bank of Costa Rica the legal and regulatory conditions are already in force.
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Immunotherapy to Beat Cancer

    In Costa Rica, in 2020, there were 13,139 new cases of cancer and 6,028 people died from this disease, according to data from the Global Cancer Observatory.
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Detecting COVID-19 has become quite an odyssey and for that in Germany they have used trained dogs to detect COVID-19 with a 94% effectiveness. Due to the success that has been obtained thanks to the dogs, the authorities are analyzing the possibility of using canine to detect COVID-19 in time in crowded places.

    Great news to control COVID-19

    In Germany, a veterinary clinic has trained beagle dogs, the objective is to detect COVID-19 through human saliva samples as it is 94% effective. These dogs are trained to detect the smell of corona, which comes from the cells of infected people, said Esther Schalke, a veterinarian with the service dog school of the German armed forces.

    Trained by now are two dogs Filou, a three-year-old Belgian Shepherd, and Joe Cocker, a cocker spaniel who are trained at the University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover. The dogs are trained at the Hannover veterinary college in northern Germany. This training school claims to have developed a good method that allows their dogs to sniff out the COVID-19 in human saliva samples with 94% accuracy.

    Among the dogs who have been trained to detect the smell of the Coronavirus that emanates from the cells of infected people, in the study their has been a 94% probability that they can smell them and recognize the virus. Since this specific breeds are able to sniff out patients with Coronaviruses which can be asymptomatic and symptomatic.

    For his part, the Prime Minister of Lower Saxony, the state of which Hannover is the capital, said he was impressed with the study and asked for feasibility tests before the dogs can be used in everyday life, such as people who attend to concerts. “Now we need tests in selected events” he affirms.

    Around the world

    Bloodhound dogs have become the best detectors against COVID-19 not only in Germany but in other parts of the world. There are also dogs that have been trained in Finland to detect the Coronavirus buy sniffing samples of passengers at the Helsinki-Vantaa airport in Finland. And on the other hand in the international airport of Santiago de Chile it is also using canine detectors. It is expected that in the next few days Costa Rica will start a canine training in order to successfully activate this same mechanism.

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com

    Source Norka Rico / TCRN Staff
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleCosta Rican Central Bank Invites the Tourism Sector to Invest their Loans in Colones
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Man’s Best Friend Joins the Fight against COVID-19

    It is expected that in the next few days Costa Rica will start a canine training in order to successfully activate this same mechanism.
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Tico Epidemiologist: Back to School Will Not Increase Infections If Protocols are Respected

    News TCRN STAFF -
    "Everything is given so that it behaves in a way that is far from being a massive event,"
    Read more

    Have You Seen the Alajuelita Cross More Illuminated?

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Six huge 1,000-watt reflectors each gave the famous Alajuelita Cross back the nighttime glow. This 26-meter-high, 11-meter-wide iron Josefino icon
    Read more

    Network of 28 Fast Chargers Seeks to Democratize Electric Mobility in Costa Rica

    News TCRN STAFF -
    it was possible to promote the importation of vehicles with economically more affordable technologies from any market in the world; to drive the transition to electric mobility,"
    Read more

    Learn Here All You Need to Know About Requiring a Visa to Enter Costa Rica

    News TCRN STAFF -
    As part of their sovereignty, all nations enact laws to regulate the migration of foreigners along its borders. The instrument used to demonstrate the...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years