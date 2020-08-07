The German airline Lufthansa resumed its flights to Costa Rica with the arrival of one of its planes today from Frankfurt. The San José routes will have two weekly flights, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, for the rest of the summer travel calendar, which ends on October 24, 2020.
In this way, it will connect our country with its destination network that has gradually opened its borders. Likewise, passengers must undergo the protocols both at the origin-destination and upon arrival at the Juan Santamaría International Airport.
These are the airline’s scheduled times:
Wednesdays and Saturdays:
LH518 FRA-SJO / Take off 14:00 hours arriving at 18:10 hours – Total duration 12:10 hours.
LH519 SJO-FRA / Take off 19:55 hours arriving at 15:20 hours – Total duration 11:25 hours.