The “Enrique Baltodano Briceño Hospital” became the first regional medical center to perform a cesarean section on a woman positive for COVID-19. The procedure was carried out by Dr. Luis Villegas Araya, to a 26-year-old woman from Cañas. The procedure lasted 30 minutes without any complications.

The mother was asymptomatic and the baby weighed 3,305 grams at birth. Both were sent home the following day. Dr. Marvin Palma Lostalo, general director of the hospital, assured that the CCSS is a solid institution, with an integrated service network and with the capacity to offer quality services to users in all corners of the country.

In addition, two other medical centers of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), so far have performed six cesarean sections on women positive for COVID-19: four in San Juan de Dios and two in the Mexico hospital.

