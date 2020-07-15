The Ministry of Culture and Youth (MCJ) announced the opening of the “Culture Points”, which aim to create conditions for the exercise of citizen’s cultural rights. Cultural organizations and groups, registered with the ministry or not can send their proposals until August 31st, at 4:00 p.m. They must download the form available at the MCJ Web page, complete it and send it to the email: [email protected] or fill out the online form on the site.

According to Eduardo Reyes, Cultural Development Manager of the Culture Directorate at the MCJ, indicated that proposals will only be received virtually, given the health situation generated by COVID-19.

“For this year, one of the most important changes is in the maximum amount of project budget, which will be ¢ 5 million, both for organizations with legal status, and for groups without legal status,” said Reyes. Workshop scholarships will award ¢ 3 million to the winning project.

Likewise, community cultural managers, organizations and non-profit associations that have projects for the rescue of Intangible Cultural Heritage may compete for the funds of Workshop Scholarships.

The registration is now open until September 16th, the proposals can be sent to the email: [email protected] or fill out the online form available at the MCJ link. Vanesa Biasetti, cultural promotion manager of the Culture Directorate, pointed out that this year the recognition will be ¢ 3 million, due to the economic situation in the country.

“One of the characteristics of the Scholarships Workshop is that it is an accessible program, so that people who do not necessarily have formal education in the various artistic-cultural areas can also participate,” explained Biasetti.

The manager of cultural promotion, recommended that the proposals integrate into their work team, a person who can collaborate with the use of technological tools, so that they strengthen the product to be presented, under the current COVID-19 context, in case the social isolation measures continue. The winning projects will be carried out during 2021.