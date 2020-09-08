More
    Liberia Airport Received its First Commercial Flight in Five and a Half Months this Saturday

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR), in Liberia, Guanacaste, received its first commercial flight in more than five and a half months this Saturday.

    It is a flight operated by United Airlines from New Jersey, this confirmed by the press office of the terminaladministrator, Coriport. The plane carried 70 passengers, according to the information provided.

    Flight UA1442 is the first commercial flight to arrive at Daniel OduberQuirós airport amid the restrictions imposed by the Government of the Republic, with which it intends to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

    It took just over 1 month and 5 days for the terminal to receive its first international trip since the controlled reopening of the air borders was decreed. This is due to the limited number of countries that the Ministry of Health has authorized to fly to Costa Rica. Although it has been announced by the authorities that it will gradually increase both the frequency of destinations and flights, pending a periodic review of the Pandemic`s behavior globally.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
