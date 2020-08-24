“Transcendental Meditation” emerged in India 3,500 years ago and has been promoted and spread by the teachings of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. To practice it you need to sit in a quiet place and clear your mind.

This type of meditation is based on transcending, as the word says, it means being in the most powerful and simple state of consciousness. Without any mind control and free of thoughts. Allowing our mind to settle within, at the quietest and calmest level of consciousness. The deepest “Self”.

Beginning, it is not necessary to empty your mind, in case you do not succeed the first time. Just repeat a sound (mantra). “In this meditation, we do not concentrate, we do not seek to control the mind, but we let the mind follow its natural instinct to go towards greater happiness. It goes inward and gains consciousness-happiness in being,” as stated by Mahesh Yogi.

“Educational Cards” Highlight Sociocultural Contribution of Coffee in Costa Rica

9 steps to a transcendental meditation

Next, we will mention 9 steps that will help you achieve a transcendental meditation:

Find a quiet place, where you feel comfortable and where no one will bother you. You can play background music to help you relax. If you like you can put incense. Set a soft alarm to alert you when your time is up. Take a deep breath and focus on your breathing. Once you are relaxed, visualize what you like and imagine only what you want. Repeat a mantra and recite it silently. Accept every feeling or emotion without rejecting it. Don’t judge your thoughts, just let them be, don’t give them importance and they will come and go.

Practical advice on transcendental meditation

At the beginning we recommend you not to despair if you do not succeed the first try, the key is the perseverance that you have in practice. Start calmly and if you can do it at the same time every day, it is much better.

In the same way, we suggest that you start with 5 minutes a day, ideally, meditation becoming a habit for you. If you want to achieve a transcendental meditation and think that you will not be able to achieve it on your own, we suggest you look for an online meditation center with experts in the area who can guide you on this beautiful spiritual path.

Benefits of transcendental meditation

One of the main benefits of this type of meditation is that it can help you with anxiety and depression problems. It is an easy technique that anyone can do and that will help you get out of the anxiety and the stress of the day to day.

Another benefit is the mental and spiritual balance that it gives you, because it helps you stabilize moods and reduce depressive episodes. In addition, it helps you sleep because your mind will not be active or full of thoughts and worries and you will be more relaxed.

Meditation enlivens inner intelligence

Researchers conclude that this meditation enlivens the inner intelligence of the body, causing it to heal itself. Here are some of the benefits confirmed by research published in medical and academic journals when people perform this type of meditation: