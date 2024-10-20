With a focus on caring for life and compassion, environmental sustainability, and the generation of green jobs, Coopenae, the Road Safety and Beautification Directorate of the MOPT, the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE), the Environmental Bank Foundation (FUNBAM), the Foundation to Depart with Dignity, and the Integral Development Association of CalleBlancos will plant the First Compassionate Forest in the country, located in the area known as La Galera, Curridabat.

With this public-private partnership, a series of reforestations begins, aiming for the comprehensive well-being of the populations and paying tribute to patients in the final stages of life, people with high dependency, and the elderly; it also recognizes the fundamental role of their caregivers, in the month commemorating Palliative Care.

The beautiful value of compassion

“The First Compassionate Forest is a living example of joint effort.” This is also how Coopenae and the Foundation Partir con Dignidad strive to create compassionate cities and make Costa Rica the first compassionate country in the world. Today we are planting more than just trees. We sow compassion. This forest will raise awareness about the beautiful value of compassion to all those who pass through this road, plant a tree, rest under its shade, or walk on its leaves. “Here, people in the grieving process will come to plant a tree in gratitude for the life of a loved one or for having had the privilege to care for and honor them at the end of their days,” mentioned Dr. Ernesto Picado, Founder of the Foundation Partir con Dignidad.

“This project, which fills us with great pride, has allowed us to join efforts and, together with other entities, raise awareness about the dignity and compassion of people. It is another step in our quest to be the most compassionate country in the world.” Additionally, it aims to improve the mental health of the people who pass through this area daily. Studies have shown that the presence of vegetation on urban roads has a positive effect on people’s health, as it reduces the accumulated stress during long journeys in traffic,” highlighted Gustavo Ulloa, head of Sustainability at Coopenae.

This ambitious project includes the planting of 1000 trees and ornamental plants, with native species such as the Green and Red Tucuico, Yellow Cortez, Savanna Oak, and Deer Antler, and will have a direct socioeconomic impact, generating employment for 25 people from priority populations.

A green and inclusive economic recovery

“This initiative aims to support a green and inclusive economic recovery, generating green jobs or wages and thereby ensuring the empowerment of the country’s priority populations and their financial autonomy.” Additionally, it aims to ensure a better future for generations to come through rehabilitation, planting, and reforestation in various environments, both productive and urban,” stated VíctorSequeira, Coordinator of the Footprint for the Future Program.

Steven Piedra Oviedo, director of Road Safety and Beautification at MOPT, stated, “within the framework of the Adopt a Highway program, promoted by this Ministry, various external entities contribute to the beautification, planting, and maintenance of green areas in the rights-of-way of national roads.” In this case, a road intersection that is key on the route between San José and Cartago, where thousands of vehicles circulate daily, is being intervened. Trees and plants filter water, preventing runoff on roads. Moreover, they beautify the landscape, reduce stress for those who travel on public roads, and improve the quality of life and socio-environmental well-being of the benefiting communities.

The First Compassionate Forest will also benefit the nearly 200,000 inhabitants of the cantons of Curridabat and La Unión, improving their environment and quality of life. It is a green lung for the area and a space that will contribute to mental peace.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR