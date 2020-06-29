The American socialite Kim Kardashian once again made her obsession with Costa Rica very clear through her most recent post on Instagram, a social network with more than 176 million followers.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan member posted a photo of her sitting on bleachers, leaning against a wall, and wearing a patterned garment she had already worn on her last trip to the country last year.

The image accompanies it with the text: “Costa Rica, a trip to the past. When it is safe to travel again, where do you think we will go?” The post has more than 1.7 million likes and more than 11,500 comments.

It is not the first time that Kim has published a post concerning Costa Rica. Last November she revealed that her daughter North West Kardashian is so in love with the country that she would like to live here.

In early May, her sister Kourtney Kardashian recalled nine photos of her last trip to Costa Rica last year. The eldest of the Kardashian clan posted to her Instagram account, images in a swimsuit on a beach in Guanacaste, the site that the family has chosen to spend some of their vacations.

The family made their first trip in January 2017; Then Kim and her husband, rapper Kanye West, visited the country last year. In July she published an image saying “Take me back to Costa Rica.”