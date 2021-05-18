More
    Juan Santamaría Airport Will Have A Laboratory For Covid-19 Rapid Tests

    Results will be given in approximately one hour to facilitate passenger compliance with flight requirements

    By TCRN STAFF
    23
    0

    Starting this Friday, May 14th, the Juan Santamaría International Airport will have a rapid test laboratory to detect the SARV-COV2 virus that causes COVID-19. According to Aeris, the management company of the air terminal, the results will be ready in approximately one hour, so that passengers who want to can attend in time the requirements to fly abroad.

    The laboratory is a space of around 400 square meters, which is located 600 meters northwest of the international flight terminal (on the road to San Antonio del Tejar). This was decided in order to avoid crowding many people in the main facilities.

    The process of taking the sample and the result (which is delivered electronically or in print) takes about an hour, so it is recommended that travelers arrive four hours before their flight departure. In order to access the service, it is necessary to present the airline reservation and passport. The test costs $ 65 (plus sales tax). The laboratory has arranged a space for lines, a waiting room for results and an isolation area in case of positive cases.

    Making our destination more attractive in the current situation

    “This type of facilities -which are very scarce in Latin America- also make the destination more attractive in the current situation,” said the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura. For his part, the executive director of Aeris, Rafael Mencía, indicated that this initiative aims to improve the travel experience for users of the air terminal and meet their needs in the current Pandemic situation.

    The service, which is developed in conjunction with Laboratorios Echandi and the Morpho Travel Retail consortium, will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Rapid antigen tests are accepted for entry into the United States and required in the Netherlands and other destinations.

    SourceLuis Ramirez
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
