Jennie Lakip: The American Who Left Retirement To Succeed In Soccer In Costa Rica

The American Jennie Lakip will play with the women’s red and black soccer team for the next two short tournaments after her great stint at Dimas Escazú, where she finished as the top scorer in the previous championship with 14 annotations.

Lakip arrived in the country in early 2021 along with her two daughters to resume her soccer career, as the player was away from the fields for 10 years, time she dedicated to her studies. On February 2, 2021 Dimas Escazú presented her as one of his reinforcements to the front and, although he did not really have any type of football reference in the country, he quickly took charge of leaving his mark in women’s football with great performances that earned him his signing for the current champions.

Lakip was born in California and attended Brigham Young University, where she won several accolades as a varsity player. After graduating, she put an end to her career for 10 long years until the “thorn” of soccer returned watching the 2019 women’s World Cup.

Why Costa Rica?

It was there when he decided to start his trip to Costa Rica. The connection with the country occurred because his representative of the moment knew the technical director of Dimas, Geovanny Vargas, who told him that this would be a great place to develop and resume his career.

The forward had a dream debut, as in her first meeting with her new club she managed to score twice, which started a championship that was of a high level for the forward. In 1291 minutes played, the forward scored 14 times and gave 6 assists, which made her the top scorer in the previous championship. Lakip along with her teammates reached the semifinals of the previous tournament, where they fell precisely to the new club in the lead, Liga Deportiva Alajuelense. Now the 30-year-old forward arrives at the current champion of national women’s football where she will seek to continue demonstrating the high level given in her last season.

A new opportunity

“I am very sad to leave Dimas, this team has become my family, I really appreciate the players and coaching staff and it will be very difficult to leave, but I am very grateful for the time I have had here and the opportunity that I have. It introduced me to following my dreams and pursuing opportunities to further my dream. I want to thank my Dimas family and all the support from the fans and the community. Thank you for allowing me to be here this season, “said the attacker after leaving Dimas in early June.

The American is the first reinforcement of the national champions who also announced the departures of Sharon Corrales, Kembly Mitchel, Ivonne Rodríguez, María José Gamboa, Yoxseline Rodríguez and Katherine Arroyo.

