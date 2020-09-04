PUBLIC NOTICE

TO: Steffon Barrett

Tres Rios, San Jose

Costa Rica

1345 Rose Heights

Montego Bay

Saint James

TAKE NOTICE that an application was filed on January 19, 2019, by the Commissioner of Customs, in the Parish Court for Saint James (Civil Division), for an Order for the Forfeiture of Cash seized pursuant to The Proceeds of Crime Act. An Order for Substituted Service of the Plaint, Particulars of Claim and Summons to appear in Court was obtained in the said Court on January 9, 2020, and you are required to attend personally or cause Counsel to enter an appearance on your behalf at the Court, on October 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. for the further consideration of the matter.

AND TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that if you do not appear or cause Counsel to enter an appearance on your behalf, the Plaintiff may proceed to have a judgment entered against you.