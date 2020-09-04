More
    Search
    Opinion
    Updated:

    JAMAICA CUSTOMS AGENCY

    By TCRN STAFF
    15
    0

    Must Read

    OpinionTCRN STAFF -

    JAMAICA CUSTOMS AGENCY

    PUBLIC NOTICE TO:    Steffon Barrett Tres Rios, San...
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    The Man Who Believed the Coronavirus was a Hoax, Until His Wife Died

    Until not long ago, Brian Lee Hitchens believed in theories circulating on the Internet that the Coronavirus pandemic was a hoax
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Tortuguero National Park Receives an Economic Injection of ¢ 1,110 million

    About ¢ 1,110 were invested in the Tortuguero National Park for an operational center for personnel who monitor the area and carry out conservation work
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    PUBLIC NOTICE

    TO:    Steffon Barrett

    Tres Rios, San Jose

    Costa Rica

    1345 Rose Heights

    Montego Bay

    Saint James

    TAKE NOTICE that an application was filed on January 19, 2019, by the Commissioner of Customs, in the Parish Court for Saint James (Civil Division), for an Order for the Forfeiture of Cash seized pursuant to The Proceeds of Crime Act. An Order for Substituted Service of the Plaint, Particulars of Claim and Summons to appear in Court was obtained in the said Court on January 9, 2020, and you are required to attend personally or cause Counsel to enter an appearance on your behalf at the Court, on October 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. for the further consideration of the matter.

    AND TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that if you do not appear or cause Counsel to enter an appearance on your behalf, the Plaintiff may proceed to have a judgment entered against you.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleThe Man Who Believed the Coronavirus was a Hoax, Until His Wife Died
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    OpinionTCRN STAFF -

    JAMAICA CUSTOMS AGENCY

    PUBLIC NOTICE TO:    Steffon Barrett Tres Rios, San...
    Read more
    Health

    The Man Who Believed the Coronavirus was a Hoax, Until His Wife Died

    TCRN STAFF -
    Until not long ago, Brian Lee Hitchens believed in theories circulating on the Internet that the Coronavirus pandemic was a hoax
    Read more
    Environment

    Tortuguero National Park Receives an Economic Injection of ¢ 1,110 million

    TCRN STAFF -
    About ¢ 1,110 were invested in the Tortuguero National Park for an operational center for personnel who monitor the area and carry out conservation work
    Read more
    Economy

    The Pandemic will Leave 47 million more Women in Poverty Worldwide, Widening the Gender Gap

    TCRN STAFF -
    The Coronavirus Pandemic will push 47 million women and girls into poverty, thereby dramatically increasing the gap...
    Read more
    Travel

    Guácimo Tourist Route will Benefit 17 Businesses and 10,900 people

    TCRN STAFF -
    This Monday, after the celebration of the Governing Council in Limón, the President of the Republic, Carlos...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Business a Big Tool for Developing Your Spirituality

    Spiritual TCRN STAFF -
    When thinking about spirituality, the last thing that crosses our mind is a human in a business...
    Read more

    1948: Reforms, War and Social Struggle in Costa Rica

    Opinion TCRN STAFF -
    Historiographic evolution and civil war Interpretations of historical events can create concerns in the academic world; this is due...
    Read more

    Failed States and Migratory Crisis in Central America

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    All the provinces of Central America after its independence in 1821 sought to consolidate from agenesis of...
    Read more

    Huge Differences Between Today’s American and Costa Rican Cultures

    Opinion TCRN STAFF -
    One of the smartest guys I know told me this last week.Given that so many other countries...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »