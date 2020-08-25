More
    Search
    Travel
    Updated:

    INTECO Developed Tools that help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus in the Tourism Sector

    Specifications were analyzed by related institutions

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Variants of 5G Technology, What Really is Happening

    Since 2018, a large number of expectations regarding 5G technology have been presented, previously in The Costa Rica News (TCRN)
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    TEC joins the creation of the Río Torres Interurban Biological Corridor

    The Tecnológico de Costa Rica (TEC) was integrated as a member of the Local Committee for the Interurban Biological Corridor Río Torres Biosphere Reserve
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    INTECO Developed Tools that help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus in the Tourism Sector

    The tourism sector generated 8.2% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2016; In 2019 it...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The tourism sector generated 8.2% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2016; In 2019 it attracted more than 3 million tourists, generating millions of dollars in foreign currency and 20.8% of the workforce, according to data from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT).

    Given the impact that tourism has experienced by the COVID-19 Pandemic, and in the current context, the need of establishing protocols to allow the reopening and prevent the risk of community contagion, as well as establish the necessary protection measures for workers in this sector is necessary.

    Therefore, the Technical Standards Institute of Costa Rica (INTECO), as a result of a model case of public-private collaboration, has developed 22 technical specifications that constitute tools that help identify and analyze risks, as well as implement the best practices in service, facilities and with staff.

    INTECO makes these documents freely available to society

    “The INTE ES S85 series of specifications establish the guidelines and recommendations for reducing the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus in the tourism sector, and are intended to contribute to the competitiveness and safety of companies, their products, services and processes, as well as the protection of people, consumers and the environment; to allow the achievement of business excellence and the well-being of society”, indicated Alexandra Rodríguez, INTECO’s Director of Standardization.

    Specifications were reviewed by sector institutions

    The technical specifications have a similar structure, except for the particular sections of each service or installation. They address aspects such as risk management, service requirements, cleaning and disinfection, and, maintenance; Furthermore, they are an important complement to the sector protocols already approved by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT).

    The National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC), the National Chamber of Tourism (CANATUR), the Promoter of Foreign Trade of Costa Rica (PROCOMER), among others, participated in the revision of the specifications.

    “Without a doubt, this series of technical specifications developed by INTECO strengthen and validate the effort made by the ICT with the support of the private sector, for the generation of more than 16 sanitary protocols applied to the most representative activities of the tourism sector. In the midst of an unprecedented situation, joint and inter-institutional work makes the fight against this invisible enemy that has profoundly affected the tourism sector more robust”, Alberto López, ICT General Manager.

    The guidelines are aimed at sectors such as spas, hotels and other accommodation; travel agencies, campsites, and vocational centers, food services, tourist guides, museums and heritage sites, tourist information offices, adventure activities, and ecotourism, among others.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceICT
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleMinistry of Health Proposes Options to Avoid Sponsorship of Alcoholic Beverages in Sporting Events
    Next articleTEC joins the creation of the Río Torres Interurban Biological Corridor
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Variants of 5G Technology, What Really is Happening

    Since 2018, a large number of expectations regarding 5G technology have been presented, previously in The Costa Rica News (TCRN)
    Read more
    Environment

    TEC joins the creation of the Río Torres Interurban Biological Corridor

    TCRN STAFF -
    The Tecnológico de Costa Rica (TEC) was integrated as a member of the Local Committee for the Interurban Biological Corridor Río Torres Biosphere Reserve
    Read more
    Travel

    INTECO Developed Tools that help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus in the Tourism Sector

    TCRN STAFF -
    The tourism sector generated 8.2% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2016; In 2019 it attracted more than 3 million...
    Read more
    Health

    Ministry of Health Proposes Options to Avoid Sponsorship of Alcoholic Beverages in Sporting Events

    TCRN STAFF -
    On July 29th, the Government and Administration Commission of the Legislative Assembly endorsed Bill 21,663 on Sponsorship...
    Read more
    Health

    Coastal Provinces have the best Covid-19 recovery rate in the Country

    TCRN STAFF -
    Guanacaste, Puntarenas, and Limón present this weekend a particularity concerning the average of the national statistics for...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    After being locked up by COVID-19, a Swiss Couple Traveled to Costa Rica to Buy a House in Cartago

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    As soon as Costa Rica was reopened to commercial flights, A swiss couple (Ruth and Andreas Perracini)...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Registers Record Number of Beaches with Ecological Blue Flag

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    This past week, the first Ecological Blue Flag (BAE) was raised by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) and awarded to 135 committees of the beaches category, corresponding to the 2019 period
    Read more

    Five Destinations in Costa Rica for Tourists to Take Advantage of the Opening of Borders

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    Monteverde, Manuel Antonio, Uvita de Osa, Puerto Viejo de Limón and San José, were highlighted as tourist...
    Read more

    Is It Safe to Travel with Kratom?

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    Kratom is a herbal substance that is used to treat a wide variety of conditions such as...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »