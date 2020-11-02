More
    “Igualdatón”: Finding Solutions to Problems Generated by the Pandemic that Affect Women

    By TCRN STAFF
    The “Igualdatón” initiative seeks people from different sectors and profiles to participate in a collaborative process. The objective of this marathon of ideas is to find solutions to problems generated by the pandemic and that particularly affect women.

    This marathon of ideas will take place virtually. It will also include methodological workshops, follow-up sessions, preliminary proposals presentations, and an award ceremony for the three selected teams.

    Twelve interdisciplinary teams will be formed to build solutions to four challenges. Among them is reducing unpaid care and domestic work by women. Likewise, to propose new forms of chaining for the production and distribution of products in both urban and rural areas. It also seeks to expand access and efficient administration of financial resources in companies that are led by women.

    Ideas in action
    All the ideas within the initiative will be used by organizations, institutions and companies according to their implementation potential. The process will have the participation of the business sector, public institutions, academia, non-profit organizations, and businesswomen and entrepreneurs.

    Those interested people find the requirements and apply until the deadline that is November 3rd, 2020, through thier link. This project is part of the “Win-Win: Gender equality is good business” program of the United Nations Organization for Women. In conjunction with the International Labor Organization (ILO),

    The movement is financed by the Association Instrument of the European Union and developed within the framework of a cooperation agreement with the Business Alliance for Development (AED).

    Significant Impact
    “The COVID- 19 Pandemic and the resulting economic crisis have had a negative differentiated impact on women, in dimensions that include health care, economy, and domestic violence”, explained Gabriela Mata of UN Women.

    Individuals, companies, and organizations interested in joining this initiative can contact the organizing team at [email protected]

