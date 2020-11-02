More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Death Opens a New Dimensión

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Death Opens a New Dimensión

    A festivity that is celebrated on November 2nd with religious services in the cemeteries, and the visit...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Tropical Storm Moves “Slowly” Towards Costa Rica, with High Probability of Intensifying

    Tropical Wave 50 is slowly approaching Costa Rica with a high probability...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Last Night’s Central Valley Earth Tremor had a Magnitude of 5.4

    The earth tremor that surprised a large part of the inhabitants of...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    A festivity that is celebrated on November 2nd with religious services in the cemeteries, and the visit of relatives to these to remember their loved ones by bringing bouquets. On the eve or days before they go to the graves of their dead, to clean or fix them. This commemoration is known in different parts of the world as the day of the dead.


    Where are the origins of this celebration?


    This celebration or festivity has pre-Hispanic origins, in all the cultures of ancient Mexico. Death occupies an important place. Doing a review of history, in Mesoamerican cultures the natives considered death as the step towards a new life.
    The day of the dead or the day of the faithful departed, as it also comes to be known, represents something more than the memory of the dead.

    Vision of walk into the light


    How is the day of the dead celebrated?


    There are many features about this holiday, around the planet the best known is the bread of the dead, the altar, the offering, the sugar skulls to name a few.
    Death is nothing more than a door that opens to another reality, that our life continues with our identity, personality, and memories and that the life that awaits us is richer or more intense than the one we live here. So the transition from the physical realm to the spirit realm is not an end but a transformation to another state of consciousness.
    There is evidence that there is life after death.


    The American researcher Robert Lanza claims that he has definitive evidence to confirm that life after death exists and that in fact death, by itself, does not exist in the way we perceive it.
    Lanza argues that the answer to the question “What is beyond death?” A question on which philosophers have been reflecting for centuries lies in quantum physics and specifically in the new theory of biocentrism.

    The Catrina dolls


    According to the North American researcher, from the Wake Forest University School of Medicine in North Carolina, the solution to this eternal question consists of the idea that the concept of death is a product of our consciousness.
    “The idea of ​​dying is something that we have always been taught but in reality, it only exists in our minds,” says Lanza.


    The process of death.


    Death is universal and no one escapes from it, however, each culture has lived it and assumed it differently, it can occur suddenly or gradually, that is, its arrival can be provided or be at a certain time. The death process has not changed, but the attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors that surround it are as varied as the individuals who practice it.


    Finally, death is a reality, and it also becomes a part of our lives that marks us with great pain and impotence, especially when we see the person we love so much leave. To all of them who are no longer with us but whom we remember fondly … these lines are dedicated to them.

    resonance, coworking Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. We are co-creating an inspired and integrative community, committed to working, living and learning together. We resonate with that deep longing to belong to the hive and the desire to live the highest version of ourselves in service.

    SourceNorka Rico
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleTropical Storm Moves “Slowly” Towards Costa Rica, with High Probability of Intensifying
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Death Opens a New Dimensión

    A festivity that is celebrated on November 2nd with religious services in the cemeteries, and the visit...
    Read more
    Environment

    Tropical Storm Moves “Slowly” Towards Costa Rica, with High Probability of Intensifying

    TCRN STAFF -
    Tropical Wave 50 is slowly approaching Costa Rica with a high probability of becoming a depression. The...
    Read more
    Environment

    Last Night’s Central Valley Earth Tremor had a Magnitude of 5.4

    TCRN STAFF -
    The earth tremor that surprised a large part of the inhabitants of the Central Valley this Saturday...
    Read more
    Culture & Lifestyle

    What is an Ecological Way of Life?

    TCRN STAFF -
    In 1972 while studying in New York, “The Limits of Growth” was published by MIT by petition of UNESCO.  This report presented...
    Read more
    Health

    Signs of Psychological Abuse in a Relationship

    TCRN STAFF -
    These behaviors can go unnoticed when we are blinded by love. Do you want to know what they are? Domestic violence is a social concern of the highest order
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    What is an Ecological Way of Life?

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    In 1972 while studying in New York, “The Limits of Growth” was published by MIT by petition of UNESCO.  This report presented...
    Read more

    Costa Rica- “La Esmeralda Exquisita”

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    When it comes to winding a long day or to seize the moment to rejuvenate one's senses, Costa Rica provides the ultimate...
    Read more

    Guanacasteca Explains the Value of the Marimba through a Video in Switzerland

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    The Guanacasteca based in Bern, Switzerland, Yareni Briceño Pereza, had the opportunity to present, together with the...
    Read more

    “Los Diablitos”, Boruca Traditional Festival

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    To the magical rhythm of the snail, and between colorful masks, corn-based meals and dances; the Boruca indigenous people celebrate every end of the year, the game of the little devils
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »