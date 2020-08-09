Through the “Imagine Light Talamanca project”, the indigenous populations of Alto Talamanca and Alto Telire, in Limón, are being provided with electricity. Together with the Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE), the Vice Ministry of the Presidency in Political Affairs and Social Dialogue, the Association for Indigenous Development (Aditica) and the LoveForLife Foundation are working on this project.
The Institute has been in charge of moving equipment, supplies and spare parts, all by air. Currently, the latter are transported to the most remote access locations, such as Arrocera, Kunabri, Nimarí and Alto Telire. This year, Imagine Light Talamanca is close to meeting the goal of installing 178 new systems in these communities.
To select the beneficiaries, Aditica took into account the distance to the population centers, the geographical barriers and the closest connection to the distribution network.
ICE has added 5000 photovoltaic systems installed in the seven provinces, with its Rural Electrification Program. Community and health centers, schools, protected areas and patients with special health conditions stand out among those favored with this initiative.