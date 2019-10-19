Any time is excellent to start organizing and reviewing your money account. Saving money demands order and it is very important to devote time to this task. The hardest part is to start, by three weeks you will have an idea of how much have you wasted or saved up to that dates. In the fourth week, the urgency of putting all in order becomes an urgent demand.

Keeping a healthy personal economy up to date may seem much more important than you initially think it may be. Haste, irresponsibility and unforeseen events can cause one to neglect sound economic self-management when spending money without guidelines. A clean and controlled domestic economy can be achieved, generating great peace of mind and decision-making capacity, much more adjusted to reality.

Adequate control of the expenses and income that we have in our home over the months will allow us to draw an accurate picture of our real economic situation. Thanks to this, we will be able to make our financial decisions with knowledge of the causes, be much more effective in achieving our economic objectives, overcoming the unforeseen financial events that may arise and this translates into tranquility to face our day today.

Planning domestic accounts is very important both in times of crisis and in periods of prosperity. Without going any further, good management of the family economy can avoid past’s mistakes to face the challenges up ahead with tranquility.

One of the main objectives that come with the correct economic administration is that once and for all the real situation will be known. In other words, it will be known which are the expenses that can be faced and which ones are not. Also, the person will know the strengths and weaknesses.

Based on these points, a way forward can be determined to keep improving the cash flow. The fastest way to do this is through an economic balance that is the method by which people know what their assets are.

Domestic budget.

The next step is the creation of a domestic budget or in other words a document that lets you know what is the amount that is available or how much of that amount can be spent to meet a specific expense. Also, it helps to identify those aspects that can improve your economy.

Defining economic objectives.

Once the report has been obtained, the information necessary to make monetary decisions in a justified manner will be available. It is time to define objectives both short and medium-term. It is important that said objectives are feasible at all times to set a larger objective advancing one’s economic aspirations.

Establish an economic strategy.

Once the economic objectives have been defined, it is necessary to approach the most practical and simple way to achieve it from the domestic economy. It is time to set priorities without neglecting all the data that has been collected so far. It will be decided which expenses have to be eliminated, which have to be reduced and in which more capital has to be invested.

Control and monitoring of the strategy.

It is not advisable to conceive the domestic economy as something static, quite the opposite; it is a continuous movement and as such is subject to constant changes.

Some tips to get started:

Your phone bills.

Check how much you are paying for local and long-distance service. On weekends consider the discount offers that some companies give. Check the price in minutes or seconds and the additional charges.

Your bank account.

Review your last three statements and state each charge. Find the annual total of what you have disbursed per charge. If you have been charged too much interest, maybe you can switch to another type of account; this will be another way to save.

The mortgage.

Find out how much are you paying for interest and if it is convenient to refinance your home. Call several banks and ask for their offers or consult on the Internet.

Life insurance.

If you have health insurance and excellent health, compare what you pay now and what other companies offer. Cancel it if necessary and start looking for a cheaper proposal.

The testament.

If you don’t have one calls your lawyer right now to free yourself from economic pressures, depending on how aware you are of your financial reality.

It is important to develop these tips by comparing with annotations what you spent from month to month and if with some of these recommendations you can achieve a more solid personal saving method concerning the total monthly expenditure of your responsibilities.