How to be out and about in the World while working as a Digital Nomad?

If we look back, about 2 decades ago the term digital nomad did not even exist, the technology was very austere and the way of communicating was based mostly on analog devices.

The approach of working through the Internet, taking advantage of the large number of technological tools on the market, is relatively new. Every day there are more people who are dedicated to online marketing, creating web pages, writing for blogs, designing logos for companies, etc. Every day many more Jobs can be done remotely, simply with a laptop.

The rise of the Internet economy has given the individual more freedom to decide what they want to do on a professional level, how and when to do it, and have flexibility to carry out their own projects. In short, digital nomads have put Information and Communications Technologies (ICTs) at their service in search of a different life.

What is a digital nomad?

To make a correct definition, we must first specify what is a Nomad: They are individuals who continuously move from one place to another and do not have a fixed residence.Therefore, a digital nomad is a person who uses ICTs and the Internet as a means of work in order to lead a nomadic lifestyle.

Many digital nomads usually work in coworking spaces or coffee shops, where they have an internet connection. They usually live in hostels and travel with little luggage.

This new modality of nomadic work emerged at the beginning of the 21st century and for many professionals it has meant a liberation in terms of racial, sexual or geographical barriers.

Among some of its advantages are enjoying life in different places for an indeterminate period, under the climate you want and with more free time.

Although it also has different obstacles, such as obtaining visas to work in certain countries, health certificates or moving away from where your family and friends are. The number of professionals who dare to change their way of life and become digital nomads is growing.

