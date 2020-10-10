More
    How to be out and about in the World while working as a Digital Nomad?

    By TCRN STAFF
    If we look back, about 2 decades ago the term digital nomad did not even exist, the technology was very austere and the way of communicating was based mostly on analog devices.

    The approach of working through the Internet, taking advantage of the large number of technological tools on the market, is relatively new. Every day there are more people who are dedicated to online marketing, creating web pages, writing for blogs, designing logos for companies, etc. Every day many more Jobs can be done remotely, simply with a laptop.

    The rise of the Internet economy has given the individual more freedom to decide what they want to do on a professional level, how and when to do it, and have flexibility to carry out their own projects. In short, digital nomads have put Information and Communications Technologies (ICTs) at their service in search of a different life.

    What is a digital nomad?

    To make a correct definition, we must first specify what is a Nomad: They are individuals who continuously move from one place to another and do not have a fixed residence.Therefore, a digital nomad is a person who uses ICTs and the Internet as a means of work in order to lead a nomadic lifestyle.

    Many digital nomads usually work in coworking spaces or coffee shops, where they have an internet connection. They usually live in hostels and travel with little luggage.

    This new modality of nomadic work emerged at the beginning of the 21st century and for many professionals it has meant a liberation in terms of racial, sexual or geographical barriers.

    Among some of its advantages are enjoying life in different places for an indeterminate period, under the climate you want and with more free time.

    Although it also has different obstacles, such as obtaining visas to work in certain countries, health certificates or moving away from where your family and friends are. The number of professionals who dare to change their way of life and become digital nomads is growing.

    Resonance: The best option for digital nomads in Costa Rica

    Have you been dreaming of working online while enjoying a tropical paradise? Do you embody a lifestyle of conscious living and are looking for similar minds and hearts to share your dreams?

    Resonance is uniting a conscious community of Digital Nomads, Entrepreneurs, Healers, Nature Lovers and Alternative Thinkers. All set on making this world a brighter place to live.

    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. With goals to live as an inspirational and integrative community. Committed to working, living and learning together.

    To learn more and decide to change your life for the better, visit us at:

    https://resonancecr.com/

    resonance, coworking Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. We are co-creating an inspired and integrative community, committed to working, living and learning together. We resonate with that deep longing to belong to the hive and the desire to live the highest version of ourselves in service.
