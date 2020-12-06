Guide “Safe Kitchen” will Reinforce Biosecurity in the Tourism and Gastronomic Sector

“Safe Kitchen” is the new guide created by the National Chef Association of Costa Rica (ANCH), with the aim of reinforcing biosecurity in the gastronomic and tourism sector. The guide uses as basis control tools aligned with the current WorldChef Latin America regulations, with which it intends to strengthen the hygiene and food safety practices of cooks, chefs, gastronomic servers, businessmen, and entrepreneurs.

In this way, it is also sought to guarantee the protection and delivery of bio-safe food and drinks. “The“ Safe Kitchen protocol was designed using the same language as the chef’s union and seeking for the Association that brings them together to be an active and fundamental actor in rebuilding the economy,” explained Carlos Rodríguez, vice president of ANCH.

Chefs who participate will receive a certificate

The project has the support of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), for which the institution will provide the virtual ICT Capacita Platform as a training tool. The chefs who participate will be awarded a certificate of participation, which will be endorsed by the Association, the ICT, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG), the World Association of Chefs Societies, and the Organization of Gastronomic Association of the Americas and the Caribbean.

“We support the project because our commitment is to make Costa Rica the safest destination to vacation despite the COVID-19 Pandemic, and this involves implementing first-level protocols,” said Gustavo Segura, Minister of Tourism. For the manager, safety in the preparation of food and beverages guarantees the reactivation of restaurants, the work of the chefs and the safety and trust of the clientele.