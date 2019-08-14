The generator market is changing all the time and there have been a number of large technological breakthroughs in the past decade or so that have really changed things. Solar powered portable generators are now growing more common place thanks to breakthroughs in technology and that is just one example.

There are now many generators that can run on more than one type of fuel and even tri-generators that can run on three! The ways we can generate power are evolving and we can see the impact in the generators we can get for home and business use as well. Generators aren’t just things for big factories and buildings to use after all are they?

Generators come in many different shapes and sizes these days and many people out there have their own. There is the more conventional or arguably traditional choice in a larger home backup generator that can power everything in an emergency situation. Then there are smaller portable generators which are designed for travel like camping or caravanning.

These generators even have their own variations in the form of inverter generators these are like portable generators in size but are designed to power more sensitive technology. They are a more modern form of generator and another great example to show how generator technology is improving.

With so many different options when it comes to generators these days knowing where to find the best reviews for the generator you are interested in isn’t always going to be as simple as you might first think. But there are plenty of generator reviews out there and I can help you find the best reviews for your needs. So, to find out more read-on below.

Customer Reviews

One of the best resources available to find out my information about a generator you are interested in is to read customer reviews. Almost every manufacturer/ retailer will have a section on their website that lets customers include a review.

In some cases, you might actually have to officially purchase through the website before you can leave a review although certain sites will let you leave a review straight away. Reading customer’s opinions can be a great way to educate yourself about a generator you are interested in and find out more about what people think.

Professional Reviews

There are a lot of generator focused/ specialist websites out there which provide an experienced experts opinion on generators. Many of these websites will have a review section which you can use to get a more in-depth review of a generator.

Many of the people who review of these websites will come from a background like engineering so you often find out more complex and in-depth information than you would on the average customer review.

Generator Discussions

Finally, another good place to find out more information about particular generators is to try out generator discussion forums. These won’t be reviews in the traditional sense but you could still find out a lot of useful information.