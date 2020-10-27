Gastronomy: Meet Our Typical Dishes and Something More

In our country, the main dishes of our traditional food incorporate several basic elements of Latin American cuisine and differ by being much healthier with the inclusion of a wide variety of fresh fruits and vegetables. The quality of the dishes when they are at home is unbeatable, so try to apply them to some dishes of your daily meal.

For example, the Casado is made up of beans, rice with finely diced red peppers and onions, fried plantains, a cabbage salad with tomato and carrot, and a selection of meat between chicken, fish, pork, or beef with roasted onions.

The meat that comes with a Casado is grilled or sauteed but never fried. Sometimes the Casado includes fries or additional vegetables, such as avocados.

Ceviche is an appetizer consisting of fresh raw fish marinated in citrus juices such as lemon with finely chopped herbs and vegetables. Here the best ceviche is made with local tilapia or Corvina (white sea bass), and the Gallo Pinto is the typical breakfast which consists of rice and beans mixed, fried, or scrambled eggs, minced meat, fried plantains, and tortillas.

A popular Costa Rican custom is to pour the Lizano sauce over the sweet greenish-brown Gallo pinto with the slightest hint of spices. Cilantro, garlic, chili, onion, and celery. La olla de Carne is a tasty and nutrient-dense stew made with huge chunks of meat, potatoes, carrots, chayote, plantains, yuccas, sweet potatoes, green plantains, and sweet potatoes.

Costa Rican tamales are boiled with banana leaves stuffed with a mixture of cornflour, saffron rice, pork, and a variety of beans and vegetables. Carnitas are pieces of meat cooked on the grill. Once done, it is placed in the center of a tortilla.

Pejibaye is the peach fruit of Ramos. It is thick and very fibrous and is prepared by boiling in water with vegetables, meat, and salt.

Coffee is synonymous with excellence and is drunk hot several times a day, even in hot weather.

Chan is a slightly sweet and slimy drink made by adding water to a few tablespoons of chan seeds. The chan seed is small and has a scent similar to lavender. When water is added, the seed develops a slimy coating around it; it also helps the digestive system, lowers fever and blood pressure.

Tasting our typical dishes is to know the culture, explore nature, have fun with family and friends, relax with paradisiacal views, and of course enjoy the delicious food that the country offers.