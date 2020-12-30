More
    From an Ice Castle to a Paradise with a Woman's Name

    Escaping the frigid Canadian winter to the warm Tico beaches

    By TCRN STAFF
    The experience of traveling is simply an inexplicable great sensation. The world offers scenarios for all tastes: tropical climates, lush beaches, snow and volcanoes. For adventurers with more demanding tastes, we suggest changing the low temperatures and enjoying the bright Costa Rican sun.

    Transforming low temperatures into a travel option

    Winter is one of the best times to travel to warm places, allowing us to escape, even for a few days, from the cold, snow, coats and gray colors of the northern winter. And Costa Rica is your destination. It is one of those ideal places to escape the cold. For this reason, Canadians prefer to escape the winter and feel the warmth of the tropical beaches, for them it is a true blessing and a delight.

    Here in the tropics, visitors will find an area of the world where extreme climates do not exist.  What we can offer is beach, sand and paradise that makes this land of “Pure Life” ideal for traveling throughout all the year.

    Costa Rican dry season, excellent to explore and enjoy

    The dry season runs from December to May, so the winter months are an excellent time to travel to this tropical paradise. One of the best options is to explore the jungle, rest on the beach, you can go hiking or take a zip line and you will live an unforgettable adventure.

    Our beaches are always preferred for their cozy warmth

    Many visit Costa Rica because the low temperatures already have them a little tired and prefer to feel the cozy sun that our beaches offer them. You can go to our coasts where it is summer and visit the charming beaches such as Cahuita, Puerto Viejo, Manzanillo and others that are extremely charming. Also in this time of year it has the spawning of green turtles in Tortuguero.

    From the months of July to October you can see the humpback whales that come from the south of the continent, you can get to know Corcovado, the season is a bit rainy, but in general in the mornings they are sunny and not all days are rainy.

    The warm weather lifts people’s spirits, cheers them up, relaxes and for this reason Costa Rica is a great destination to escape to its beautiful nature. The invitation is made, the decision is yours. Costa Rica awaits you with open arms.

