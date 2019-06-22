Almost every slot machine released in recent years offers at least one bonus game. This gives more opportunities to get more massive winnings. In this article, we will consider what the free slots with bonus rounds are and what kind of bonus games they offer.

What are the bonuses in slot machines?

By and large, these are free spins. Free spins are the most common option. The number of free spins and its aspects may vary. Often it is about 20 spins with one or more restarts. That is, bonus rounds are triggered, and when a player gets certain symbols, additional ones are added to them. You will find this in most gaming machines with bonuses.

Less common are Pick and Click bonuses. A player gets several items, and he needs to click on one of them. There are two options for developments in the slots with such bonuses. The player either has only one choice, and he receives only one gift. Or he continues to click and collect the prizes until he opens a special character, which means the end of the round.

Machines with a choice of risk in the bonus round

There are slot machines with a selection of the risk level. The slot offers several options. The higher the multiplier and fewer spins, the more profitable the game can be, but the chances of winning are lower. And more spins with a smaller multiplier is a less risky option, in which the potential is less, but the chances of getting payouts are higher.

Bonus game with a wheel of fortune

The wheel is also often found in slot machines with bonuses. Both small and large casinos use this kind of play. Moreover, the value of these wheels can be very different, as they pay from small amounts to millions of jackpots.

Additional features

Very often there are slot machines with bonus games, which offer additional opportunities. These are a variety of add-ons, for example, extra wild symbols, sticky wild, huge symbols from 2×2, and more. Sometimes during free spins, all low paid characters disappear, so the chances of payout increase.

Why you should play bonuses

The colorful and bright slot machines with bonuses are well known to the guests of virtual gambling establishments. After all, with the help of gambling devices, players have the opportunity not only to rotate the reels of a selected slot but also to take part in exciting additional games. This can be a variety of prize rounds, for the activation of which the bright symbols of the selected virtual machine are responsible.

Many virtual machines of well-known companies will help you to: