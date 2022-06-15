More
    Five Aligned Planets Can Be Seen In June From Costa Rica

    Get ready for the show!

    If you are a lover of the stars and the planets, you can witness a visible spectacle during the early mornings of June. And it is that after 18 years it will be possible to observe the alignment of five planets, without the need to use a telescope or other equipment, according to the Sky & Telescope website.

    Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will be visible before sunrise, located from the eastern horizon to the zenith. The best time to see the alignment of the five planets will be 30 minutes before sunrise, according to experts.

    Next time in 2040

    The waning crescent moon, between Venus and Mars, is expected to join the lineup of these planets on June 24. These planets last aligned in 2004 and this is scheduled to happen again until 2040.

