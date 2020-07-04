The epidemiological evolution of Coronavirus cases in the country causes new restrictions on vehicular and commercial movement in much of Costa Rica after more cantons joined the list of places with an orange alert.

Part of the new measures includes the mandatory use of a mask by customers of supermarkets and stores throughout the country after community transmission was declared. Also, restaurants, currently with permission to operate from Monday to Sunday, will not be able to do it on weekends in the cantons and districts under orange alert.

In addition, the entire country will have a nighttime vehicle restriction from Monday to Sunday from 7:00 p.m. at 5:00 am, with the exception of the border areas, where it will be from 5:00 p.m. at 5:00 a.m. These measures will apply as of this Friday, July 3, and will apply until July 13.

For the cantons with an orange alert, the measures will be the following:

Monday to Friday: commercial activities enabled may operate from 5:00 a.m. at 7:00 p.m. (places of worship, parks, bars, and events of mass concentration are not enabled).

During weekends: supermarkets, pharmacies, medical centers, grocery stores, suppliers, bakeries, butchers, greengrocers, home delivery, agricultural, veterinary and hygiene supplies, banks, funeral homes, hardware stores, locksmiths, vehicle repair shops may operate, motorcycles, tires and machinery, and lubrication centers supermarkets, suppliers of market groceries and basic necessities.

Farmer’s fairs: may operate with strict protocols.

Hotels: can operate with strict surveillance and 50% capacity.

Not enabled on weekends: restaurants, beauty salons, shops, cinemas, theaters and museums, places of worship, public parks, bars and events of mass concentration.

The areas of the country on orange alert are:

San José:

San José, Curridabat, Montes de Oca, Moravia, Tibás, Goicoechea, Aserrí, Escazú, Desamparados, Alajuelita and Puriscal.Alajuela

Alajuela, San Ramón, Palmares, Grecia, Upala, Guatuso, Los Chiles.

Southeast sector of La Fortuna de San Carlos district (Communities of Tres Esquinas, Los Ángeles, Sonafluca, La Perla, San Isidro, El Tanque, San Jorge, Santa Cecilia).

Communities of La Vega and Bonanza in the district of Florencia in the canton of San Carlos.

Heredia:

Heredia, Santo Domingo, Barva.

Puntarenas:

Puntarenas (except the districts of Cobano, Lepanto, Monteverde, Isla Chira, Isla Caballo, Isla San Lucas, Isla del Coco and Isla Venado)

Cartago:

La Union

Guanacaste

Bagaces

Lemon

Pococí

Cantons on yellow alert

As for the cantons under yellow alert, the restrictions will work under phase 3 of re-opening: Monday to Sunday: they continue in phase 3 of reopening at 5:00 a.m. at 7:00 p.m., with authorization for the operation of places of worship with maximum 75 people, beaches from 5:00 a.m. at 9:30 a.m., hotels at 50% and restaurants, shops, museums, cinemas and theaters on weekends. Not enabled: public parks, bars and events of mass concentration From Monday to Friday, except for the list of exceptions.