If you have type II diabetes and you love drinking green tea or coffee, new research suggests that you may be reducing your chances of premature death by 12% and 15% respectively.

The study found that drinking four or more cups of green tea along with two cups of coffee a day was linked to a 63% lower risk of death during the average five-year follow-up.

Higher consumption of green tea and coffee is associated with reduced all-cause mortality, and their combined effect appeared to be additive in people with type 2 diabetes, “said lead author of the research Dr. Yuji Komorita, Assistant Professor at Kyushu University Graduate School of Medical Sciences in Fukuoka, Japan “

Komorita assured that it is unknown how both drinks can help health. Both contain nutrients that can reduce inflammation among other health benefits. Since coffee and green tea together were associated with an even lower risk of premature death, Komorita suggested that each may have different beneficial substances that act on different diseases.

Green tea can improve brain function and intelligence.

Green tea serves many things to keep you awake, it can improve your intelligence.

The key active ingredient is caffeine, which is known as a stimulant, it does not contain as much caffeine as coffee, but it is enough to produce a response without causing the nervous effect associated with ingesting too much caffeine.

What caffeine produces in the brain is the blocking inhibitory neurotransmitter called adenosine. In this way, it increases the activation of neurons and the concentration of neurotransmitters such as dopamine and norepinephrine.

Caffeine has been thoroughly studied and shown to produce improvements in various aspects of brain function, including improvements in mood, control, reaction time, and memory.

Green tea could lower your risk of type II diabetes.

Type II diabetes is a disease that has reached epidemic proportions in recent decades and now affects some 400 million people in the world.

The disease involves high blood sugar levels in the context of insulin resistance.

Studies have shown that green tea or coffee can improve insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels.

The aforementioned study found that consuming more green tea has up to 42% less risk of developing type II diabetes. Finally, it is important to know that green tea is considered a possible means of prolonging human and animal life or at least eliminating age-related diseases