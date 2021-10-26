More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Fall In the Rate of Contagion by Covid-19 in Costa Rica Continues to Decline

    The Central American Population Center of the University of Costa Rica, released some encouraging data for Ticos, on the average number of infections

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    3
    0

    Must Read

    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    In recent days, it was known through the Central American Population Center (CCP) of the University of Costa Rica (UCR), about a notable drop in the rate of Covid-19 contagion.

    It turns out that the so-called “R” reproduction rate currently indicates the average number of new people who are infected by each already infected patient. In fact, in the most recent report, the CPP, reported that the reproduction rate dropped dramatically below the R = 1 threshold.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Previous weeks, the reproduction rate of the pandemic in CR was R = 0.82, now it remains at R = 0.77, according to data from October 19. In this regard, the CCP highlighted that these list data show that the manifest trend of the “R” rate is downward since around August 21st.

    He also explained that by remaining the “R” below 1, the epidemic curve of cases and hospital occupancy may decline in significant numbers, each day the infections will gradually decrease.

    Now, if the rate is higher than R = 1, it means that each generation of cases is replaced by a larger one, that is, the number of infected citizens increases over time and the outbreak is active. Therefore, it is expected that by the end of the year the cases will tend to stabilize much more.

    What is the R rate?

    The reproduction rate R of an epidemic outbreak is that which indicates the average number of people that each infected person infects during the entire time it is contagious. From a population perspective, the R indicates by how much each generation of infected multiplies when it is replaced by the next generation.

    A rate R = 1 means that each generation of cases is replaced by another of the same size, that is, the number of infected individuals does not increase or decrease over time and the outbreak is stationary. If R is less than unity, the epidemic is on the way to extinction, but if it is greater than 1 there is proliferation, which will be exponential unless something is done to contain it.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceMaria Donaire / TCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleWhy Choosing An offshore web design Is Your Best Bet?
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthGuillermo Agudelo -

    Fall In the Rate of Contagion by Covid-19 in Costa Rica Continues to Decline

    In recent days, it was known through the Central American Population Center (CCP) of the University of Costa Rica...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER