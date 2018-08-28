Do you like to play golf? Then, this property is the ideal for you. This is an amazing offer and priced to sell.

Golf course into de condos common areas

Built at the beginning of the recession these condos are now ripe for the picking.

The market has taken off and now is a great time to get a great deal.

Located at Ojochal, Puntarenas this property has 2 bedroom, 2 baths, beautifully handcrafted hardwoods throughout this well-constructed complex.

Comfortable room to delight yourself and relax

Modern appliances fully furnished, lots of windows and a large patio for entertaining while watching the sunset into the Ocean.

Very large community pool for outdoor parties with your neighbors and friends.

Play golf, relax poolside, watch the monkeys,

A pool to share good moments with family and friends

toucans, and the abundant wildlife that surrounds the San Buenas golf resort.

Ocean view, gated, building sites also available.

The price is the best $149.500

Come down and have a look for your self you will not be disappointed.

Amenities

  • Dishwasher
  • Washer/Dryer
  • Covered Balcony
  • Patio/Deck
  • Gas Range
  • Ocean View
  • Mountain View
  • Wooded
  • Mountain Frontage
  • Tennis
  • Golf
  • Controled Access
  • Swimming Pool
  • Private
  • Gated Community
  • Outdoor Gas Grill
  • Storage Room
  • Jungle Views
  • Separate Laundry room w Washer & Dryer
  • Close to town
Contact us at [email protected], by WhatsApp at +50688180262 or click here for more information today!

costa rica real estate

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR