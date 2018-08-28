Do you like to play golf? Then, this property is the ideal for you. This is an amazing offer and priced to sell.

Built at the beginning of the recession these condos are now ripe for the picking.

The market has taken off and now is a great time to get a great deal.

Located at Ojochal, Puntarenas this property has 2 bedroom, 2 baths, beautifully handcrafted hardwoods throughout this well-constructed complex.

Modern appliances fully furnished, lots of windows and a large patio for entertaining while watching the sunset into the Ocean.

Very large community pool for outdoor parties with your neighbors and friends.

Play golf, relax poolside, watch the monkeys,

toucans, and the abundant wildlife that surrounds the San Buenas golf resort.

Ocean view, gated, building sites also available.

The price is the best $149.500

Come down and have a look for your self you will not be disappointed.

Amenities Dishwasher

Washer/Dryer

Covered Balcony

Patio/Deck

Gas Range

Ocean View

Mountain View

Wooded

Mountain Frontage

Tennis Golf

Controled Access

Swimming Pool

Private

Gated Community

Outdoor Gas Grill

Storage Room

Jungle Views

Separate Laundry room w Washer & Dryer

Close to town