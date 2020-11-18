The National Emergency Commission (CNE) has reported more than 14 flood events, as a result of the indirect impact of Hurricane Iota. According to preliminary reports, there were at least, 9 events in the South Zone, 2 in the Central Pacific, 2 in Guanacaste, and 2 in the Central Valley. At the moment, there were no requirements or needs to mobilize the population, reported CNE.

IMN report

According to the National Meteorological Institute (IMN), there were weak to moderate rains in the North Pacific, Central Pacific, and Central Valley. The main precipitations have occurred in Guayabo, in the North Pacific, and Barú, in the Central Pacific, with maximums of 35 millimeters. Other places with greater downpours were in Pérez Zeledón, Upala, and Fraijanes.

The institution sent a warning to the inhabitants of the South Pacific regions and the Nicoya Peninsula, due to the saturation levels of the soils and the possibility of landslides.

At this time, Hurricane Iota maintains sustained winds of 135 kilometers per hour and is located 130 kilometers southwest of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua. It continues its advance towards the Pacific Ocean, while it weakens.