    Driver's License Cost Will Increase to ¢ 19 Thousand

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFF
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The cost of the driver’s license will increase to ¢ 19 thousand, as contemplated in the agreement signed between the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) and the Bank of Costa Rica (BCR), which in a maximum period of six months will be in charge of exclusively offering said service.

    The authorities announced the agreement on August 27th, indicating that the cost of the service will be ¢ 7 thousand, however, they failed to inform that the agreement contemplates the future change of technology of the document in a maximum period of 18 months, which will represent that the cost of the license increases to ¢ 19 thousand. This was confirmed by the Legal Directorate of the Road Safety Council (COSEVI).

    “In a maximum of 6 months, the BCR fully assumes the issuance of licenses, charging the user ¢ 7 thousand and the same technology. In a maximum of 18 months the technology is changed and in general the service is consolidated in the BCR and approximately or almost ¢ 19 thousand is charged. This is how it is agreed and what is missing are the legal points of views”, they responded in COSEVI.

    According to the information provided by COSEVI, the change in technology will be applied to the driver’s license in the medium term and “it will be applied to each person when they have to renew or withdraw for the first time if it is already in operation by then. If you renewed one day before the change, the license will be equally valid ”.

    The intention of the authorities is to apply a change to the material in the future and improve the security measures of the document. They add that the increase is necessary because there will be an improvement in services. “There is a procedure for these effects, there is going to be an increase, and this is due to the improvement in the quality of the service since it will be provided throughout all the national territory and people will not have to come to do the paperwork here in the Metropolitan Area,” said the Minister.

    Agreement for 10 years
    The BCR has supported Road Education in the issuance of driver’s licenses, charging an additional cost ($ 7) to users who wish to obtain the document through said entity. However, for the first quarter of 2021, the BCR will become the exclusive issuer of the licenses, as agreed with the MOPT, “the change will take place gradually and will take place in a maximum period of six months,” they reported the authorities.

    Currently, 39 BCR offices offer the license issuance service and the commitment is to have -at least- 65 platforms enabled throughout the country by early 2021. With the signed agreement, the BCR will be the only entity in charge of offering the service of renewal, license for the first time, duplicates and temporary driving permits, offering personalized attention with an appointment system.

    SourceKristin Hidalgo
    ViaBeleida Delgado
