    Do you prefer “The Jungle” or “The Beach”? Travel To Costa Rica And Experience Both!

    A unique experience not found anywhere else on the Planet

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    Costa Rica is a natural paradise like no other on the planet. Whether you like to explore the jungle or enjoy a pristine beach, navigate a river or swim in the sea, this is the place for you. In Costa Rica you can spend a vacation to live on each side of the country or, better yet, both!

    Beaches of Costa Rica, from the Pacific to the Caribbean

    Manuel Antonio
    This is the place to experience the beauty of the Costa Rican Pacific. The surrounding jungle, populated by monkeys and sloths, is the perfect setting to take you to that place of tranquility and communion with nature.

    Malpais
    A place “off the radar” for most of the tourism. It is one of the favorite destinations for surfers in Costa Rica and, although it does not have much infrastructure or services, it is the ideal place to relax for a couple of days and enjoy the beach.

    Cahuita
    This national park is one of the most popular destinations in the Costa Rican Caribbean, partly because of its spectacular natural beauty and partly because of the fascinating Afro-Caribbean culture, with strong Jamaican roots.

    Jungle adventures in Costa Rica

    Monteverde
    Imagine a locality spread out spaciously among hectares of virgin forest. You can go from one handful of buildings to another by traversing trails or zip-line circuits. If you like birds, in this place you will see the most exotic of your life.

    Pacuare River
    Hiking, rapids, zip lines and kayaking await you in this ecotourism paradise in the middle of the Costa Rican jungle. This destination is especially attractive for those who are looking for adventure and strong emotions.

    Poas Volcano
    A national park that offers some of the most spectacular jungle landscapes in Costa Rica. It has three craters, of which two are still active.

    Botos Lagoon
    Surrounded by cloud forest, is the main attraction.

    So the time is now! The jungles and beaches of Costa Rica are waiting for you to visit and enjoy!

