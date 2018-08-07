Casa Cuna is a truly impeccable luxury villa in an exclusive enclave that redefines coastal living in the South Pacific region of Costa Rica. Casa Cuna is a villa with breathtaking mountain and Pacific Ocean views just above a lush jungle canopy teaming with wildlife. The tropical architecture, the blend of bamboo, nature volcanic stone, coral, river stone and tropical hardwoods harmonize with the surroundings and promotes a oneness with Costa Rica’s natural beauty. Look-outs and covered open air lounges serve as a opulent platform to be one with the privacy of this magical enclave. The privacy is our first priority and is coveted by our guests. Come and experience a dinner by candle light and massage therapies by some of the best professionals throughout Costa Rica. There is something for everyone who stay and memories are made at Casa Cuna. Guests arrive to the villa adorned in fresh tropical floral arrangements throughout the villa. Two bottles of both white and red wine go best with a cheese tray and other snacks to take the edge off after a long journey. Guests will enjoy a complimentary basket of tropical fruits and a personal greeting upon arrival to help them become acquainted with the villa. Each day the villa is refreshed from 12 to 3 Monday through Friday with maid service. TOP 10 REASONS TO STAY AT CASA CUNA – COSTA RICA LUXURY VILLA RENTAL 1. Casa Cuna is a truly impeccable luxury villa in an exclusive enclave that redefines coastal living in the South Pacific region of Costa Rica. 2. It is a perfect destination for a family or a group of friends. 3. Casa Cuna stands perched in the trees overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the south side with the mountains all around. You will not see another home or hear any noise, other than the monkeys in the far distance, the Pacific Ocean waves crashing into the rocks, and the birds in the morning. 4. Experience firsthand the ultimate in tropical coastal living in Costa Rica. Staying at Casa Cuna is the best way to experience Costa Rica’s culture, fine art, local cuisine and much more. 5. Casa Cuna offers privacy and exclusivity, hidden far from any busy tourist areas. 6. Casa Cuna utilizes ecologically sensitive, tropical architecture that blends itself into the surroundings, using rustic and modern finishes with bamboo, coral stones, volcanic and river stones, tropical hardwoods, and recycled glass. 7. Casa Casa enjoys its own private spa, pool, expansive views, and two 2 miradors (look-outs equipped with BBQ facilities). 8. Casa Cuna is a place for rebirth, “renacimiento” with its pool, sweeping vistas and its miradors. It is a place you can come to rejuvenate the soul, rest and replenish yourself. Accommodation Options Casa Ramon and Casita Ramon offer a total of 5 bedrooms and 7 baths: Casa Cuna:

1st floor covered terrace = Coralina Terraza

1st floor master bedroom = Cuarto Principal Cama de Banano

1st floor second bedroom = Cuarto La Amapola

1st floor kitchen/living area = Grand Vista

2nd floor covered terrace = Piedra Verde Terraza

2nd floor kitchen area = Los Guarumos Kitchen Area

2nd floor bedroom = Suite Los Guarumos

2nd floor Master Suite = Elan Elan Suite

3rd floor lookout/kitchen/lounge = Flor de Mayo Mirador Guest Casita Cuna: 1st floor kitchen/living area

2nd floor Honey Moon Master Suite Every bedroom has a king-size bed with its own in-suite bath, each is artistic and beautifully lit, complete with AC, and even hidden Plasma TVs. The air is dry and fans are usually all you need for a comfortable rest or sleep with no noise around. The bathrooms are all serviced and supplied with L’Occitane personal bath products. Daily Maid service. Rental rates from $4,000 to $20,000 USD depending on the number of guests you have,time of year and the services needed. Accolades & Articles Featured in MTV reality show. Flipkey Awards: “Top Rental Property” & “Rated Excellent” Awards A-List – Luxury Travel Magazine Awards