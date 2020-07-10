A student from the Guanacaste campus of the National Technical University (UTN) obtained the best of rewards for his dedication to his studies, he received the university degree during his working day on a cattle farm.

The UTN carried out the swearing-in of the graduates in a virtual event complying with the national safety protocols that the country is experiencing due to the Covid-19 health crisis, thus, delivery of the titles was carried out in the house of residence or in the places of work of the new professionals.

For this reason, Mario Alejandro Murillo González (student), 25, a native of Tierras Morenas de Tilarán and a member of a family of six, received his Diploma in !Agricultural Production Under Irrigation” during the full working day. Murillo has served as administrator of the cattle farm in Tilarán for nine years.

The young man commented that, during the virtual swearing-in, he was also fulfilling his job duties, so it took a few minutes and he connected from his cell phone to the meeting to comply with the regulations of the study center. It was in the afternoon when the title arrived at his workplace just as he was repairing a gate.

‘’For me, this graduation was a unique experience, that’s the way it should always be, just as one is carrying out chores. In my case, I had a very peculiar auditorium, with twenty cows and under a Jocote tree, it was also very significant because I was with my coworkers,” said the young man. Murillo, who is passionate about farm work, horses and livestock, said he was very happy to obtain his diploma.

‘’People who know have witnessed the great effort and sacrifice I have made to achieve my diploma, which is the first achievement of many that will come in the future, as I continue my college studies. Despite the circumstances being experienced, we have to continue with our goals,” Mario said. Congratulations to the new professional.