More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Costa Rican Red Cross attended 518,215 cases during 2020

    A recognized institution that continues supporting Tico society

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Tico Businessmen say to the Government: “A Total Closure Would be Catastrophic for the Country”

    Five unions that group workers in Health Services demanded that Minister Daniel Salas issue an "immediate total confinement" due...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Red Cross attended 518,215 cases during 2020

    The year 2020 ended with the attention of 518,215 responses by the Costa Rican Red Cross, actions that took...
    Read more
    Featured EventTCRN STAFF -

    2021: “International Year of Fruits and Vegetables”

    Due to their importance for human nutrition, food security and health, fruits and vegetables will focus global attention in...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The year 2020 ended with the attention of 518,215 responses by the Costa Rican Red Cross, actions that took place in the care of accidents due to multiple causes. The institution highlighted that the current health emergency has generated the need to duplicate efforts for the benefit of the Costa Rican population, including carrying out 13,844 transfers of suspected and / or confirmed cases of COVID-19.

    “2020 ended with a considerable number of emergency care, it is about thousands of responses to calls for help where the Red Cross has provided help. What we can show is that the scope of institutional actions has made it possible to reach a large number of people throughout the country. It is a very successful job thanks to the support of each volunteer and permanent collaborator of the Costa Rican Red Cross. This year the institution has worked hard in the first line of attention to the current health emergency”, explained Jim Batres, Director of Risk Management and Emergency Attention of the Costa Rican Red Cross.

    In addition, the Costa Rican Red Cross, through an agreement with the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), has strengthened its operational prevention and rescue actions in the main visitation beaches, including Manzanillo, Ventanas, Cocles, Tamarindo, Bahía Ballena Marine Park and Manuel Antonio.

    With the installation of Red Cross lifeguard posts on these beaches 46,236 bathers have been protected, 184 effective rescues, and 204 notices of restrictions on beaches according to the provisions of the health authorities in the face of the Pandemic.

    Responsible behavior


    “We are interested in remembering now that the holiday period continues the need to make responsible visitation of the places where we decide to attend, it is important to maintain an adequate behavior when entering the water immediately after having ingested food, substances that can alter our state of conscience, not neglect the children, not even the elderly;
    On the other hand, this 2020 ends with 136 responses to mountains rescues and 4 air emergencies in mountainous areas, that is why we recommend if you are going to make hikes into the mountains, leave a message with someone, what the point of entry will be, the point of departure, what the possible route to follow, number of people who are going to enter, possible departure time, if someone suffers from any disease, remember to bring extra food, some type of coat, flashlights, in case encountering some delay and/or arriving at night inside the mountain,” Batres said.

    Health issues transfers


    Another of the data recorded by the Red Cross has to do with the number of transfers of people in delicate condition to clinics and hospital centers. In 2020, 6,560 patients were transferred in delicate condition to hospitals and 1,158 violent deaths were registered, most of them related to road accidents, 96 violent deaths due to aquatic accidents are also evidenced in institutional statistics, institutional vehicles traveled a total of 19,833,780 kilometers in pre-hospital care actions and rescues carried out during the year.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    Source TCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article2021: “International Year of Fruits and Vegetables”
    Next articleTico Businessmen say to the Government: “A Total Closure Would be Catastrophic for the Country”
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Tico Businessmen say to the Government: “A Total Closure Would be Catastrophic for the Country”

    Five unions that group workers in Health Services demanded that Minister Daniel Salas issue an "immediate total confinement" due...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    The COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020 has Caused Disruptions of Basic Civil Freedoms say Human Rights Activists

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The global fight against the Coronavirus Pandemic in 2020 has restricted basic civil freedoms, weakening some human rights and, furthermore, it facilitates a possible...
    Read more

    Use in Costa Rica of the AstraZeneca Vaccine Still on Hold

    News Beleida Delgado -
    AstraZeneca Vaccine
    Read more

    The Bright Side of a Challenging Year: the Opportunities 2020 Leaves Us

    News TCRN STAFF -
    "The best way to predict the future is to create it," argued Abraham Lincoln. And we must believe in him. Because, although we reached...
    Read more

    Ticas among the 100 Young Leaders of Biotechnology in Latin America

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Allbiotech, the organization that promotes the development of biotechnology and the bioeconomy in Latin America, makes a selection each year of the 100 young...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    And engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica