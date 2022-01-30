Costa Rican Psychologist Jimena Caballero Joins Netflix to Address Mental Health

Costa Rican psychologist Jimena Caballero is one of the professionals hired by Netflix to develop a series of documentaries on mental health, among other social issues.

The professional stands out for her assiduous participation on national television, as well as in international media, including TV Azteca and Televisa, among others, this as part of the tour that took her to Mexico. Parallel to this, she will work together with the World Academic and Business Federation of Health Areas in Mexico, where the focus will also be on mental health.

Wonderful experience

“I participated in this wonderful experience, I was able to advise with ideas of social incidence, I learned about how to develop proposals in the Netflix audiovisual market and it brought me incredible contacts of people who want to impact the world in a positive way”, she detailed through her social networks.

In addition, she explained that her areas of expertise for a two-year proposal are migration, since she has accumulated experience with international organizations, as an activist for human rights and in politics.

Social responsibility

“The corporate sector and telecommunications have a lot of social responsibility in the messages they broadcast and the content they produce. Engaging them to produce valuable content, understanding their investment needs is a vital and challenging tool that I am learning and it fascinates me”, she published.

This is not the first time that a health professional from Costa Rica is taken into account, in 2020 Costa Ricans Dr. Donald Vega, specialist nutritionist in Keto and Dr. Delfin Barquero, specialist in smile design, joined the Discovery Channel’s reality show Reversed, which tackled diabetes.

