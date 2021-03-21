Costa Rican Government Launches Plan to Reduce Inappropriate Solid Waste Management

The Costa Rican Government launched this past Wednesday the Action Plan for the Integral Management of Waste, whose main objectives are to reduce the inadequate management of solid waste and promote solutions at the regional level for this problem.

It is a document that fulfills the function of guiding and developing actions capable of achieving the goals set in the area of comprehensive waste management, through inter-institutional coordination.

The guide is based on three strategic points:

Avoid and reduce waste: includes the promotion of the necessary standards to strengthen the integral management of waste, the execution of circular economy strategies and the promotion of producer responsibility.

Separation and selective collection: contemplates community and citizen participation actions, such as good practice workshops, communication for awareness, among others.

Valuation and final disposal: It covers the development of the national composting plan and the determination of successful community projects that can be replicated.

Advancement of institutional and municipal solutions

During the activity, two panels were held, one institutional and the other municipal, where the advances of different projects that seek solutions to environmental problems were presented. For example, the institutional panel presented investment balances and strategies such as: Clean Rivers, the digital guide Reduction of single-use plastics and Ecocommunities Programs.

The second panel, made up of municipalities, exposed some of the efforts of the municipal regime for the comprehensive management of waste, such as the National Composting Plan, which seeks to create a country free of sanitary waste by 2030 and generate greater awareness about proper management.

Currently Costa Rica has regulations related to waste management, as well as the Law for Comprehensive Waste Management.