    Costa Rican Emergencies Commission With Green Light to Develop a Cybersecurity Crisis Care Plan

    Due to the declaration of "State of National Emergency in the entire Public Sector of the Costa Rican State

    By TCRN STAFF
    The National Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Attention (CNE) already has the endorsement it needed to prepare the work plan and allocate the necessary financial resources to address the weakness faced by more than 20 public institutions in the country due to the hacking of their computer servers.

    Through decree number 43542-MP-MICITT published today in the Official Gazette, you can read in its first article the declaration of “State of National Emergency in the entire Public Sector of the Costa Rican State due to cybercrimes that have affected the structure of the Information Systems of different institutions of the country”.

    The decree also authorizes the Centralized and Decentralized Public Administration, State companies, Municipalities and any other entity or body authorized to make contributions, donations or transfers to the National Emergency Fund to cover expenses related to the situation, in accordance with articles 46 and 47 of the National Emergency Attention Law.

    Determining the route to follow

    At the beginning of the week, the CNE spokeswoman, Rebeca Madrigal, confirmed that as long as this provision signed by President Rodrigo Chaves, as well as by Ministers of the Presidency, Natalia Díaz, and of Science and Technology, Carlos Alvarado, were made official, the institution would be “determining the route to follow”, in a situation described by the official as unprecedented in terms of managing an emergency of this kind.

