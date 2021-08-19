Costa Rican Economic Sectors Must Foster the Use of Technology to Create Profitable Food Systems

To create more competitiveness and profitability in food systems, the agriculture, fisheries and rural sectors must focus on fostering the use of scientific and technological advances. That was one of the conclusions of the last dialogue on Sustainable Food Systems that took place in the country, which had the participation of key actors in this matter, both from the private and public sectors.

One of them was Adoniram Sanches, representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said the following: “To optimize the efficiency of food systems we must invest more in research, development and technological innovation to generate medium and long-term improvements in productivity, sustainability, resilience and social inclusion of rural communities”.

However, in Costa Rica the development of innovation and digitalization processes in primary agriculture and agribusiness continues to be a challenge, mainly in family farming, women, youth and merchants in the agri-food area.

Benefits of digital transformation

Regarding this challenge, Federico Torres, Vice Minister of Science and Technology, highlighted that the agricultural sector of Costa Rica is witnessing the benefits of digital transformation and the incorporation of information technologies.

Heading down the route of productive systems

“The challenges that our times impose on us make us necessarily head down the route of productive systems that complement these criteria of effectiveness and efficiency with scenarios of greater uncertainty, as well as demands for resilience and sustainability; aspects in which Costa Rica can assume an important leadership worldwide”, assured Torres.

These dialogues were led by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG), with the support of the ministries of Health, Environment and Energy (MINAE), Science, Technology and Telecommunications (MICITT) and Foreign Relations and Worship. Their conclusions will be presented at the Food Summit convened by the United Nations.