Costa Rican Drummer Presents His First Jazz Album

In the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Osvaldo Vargas Mora, Tico musician and drummer, found the motivation and space to produce his first contemporary jazz album. With its launch, the artist seeks to publicize his music and what it expresses. During the next few months, Vargas will present it live in the country and is preparing to tour in Mexico.

“This record production is relevant and particular to the Costa Rican music scene since‘ Caminos ’is one of the few albums led, produced, and with original pieces and arrangements by a jazz drummer in the country. In addition, it interweaves harmonies of traditional jazz and elements such as swing, as well as irregular metrics and rhythms characteristic of contemporary jazz ”, explained Osvaldo Vargas.

The album includes three original compositions and three jazz standard arrangements

In addition to Vargas on drums, compositions and arrangements, three of the most important musicians on the jazz scene in Costa Rica participated: guitarist Edgar Sequeira (Master in Jazz Performance, FIU, USA), saxophonist Josh Quinlan (Doctor in Jazz Studies from the University of Colorado) and Fernando Víquez bassist and double bass player with great experience in the national music scene.

Relief and hope

“This album was born in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, due to the need to express and transmit through music a feeling of relief, as well as hope for the future and the new ‘paths’ that can be taken or retaken starting from these difficult moments for everyone ”, the artist comments in relation to the motivation to carry out this project.

“As an artist, this recording means the culmination of a lot of work, learning and study for a long time, first for almost 8 years in the United States and then in Costa Rica. Besides many experiences lived, exploration of own emotions and what I have seen and experienced around me ”.

“Caminos”

The name of the album was born from the idea of ​​the different paths that life presents us, routes to explore, as well as the decisions that make us take one path or another and that lead us to have unique experiences.

The pre-production of the album began with the composition of “Caminos”, the piece that gives its name, as well as Syzygy and Cleo’s Blues, in addition to the arrangement of three jazz standards; Long Ago and Far Away, I Love You and Skylark, all authored by Osvaldo Vargas.

It was recorded in July of this year at Lucuma Estudio, in Cartago. Later it was mixed in Miami, by Fabrizzio Montero and finally mastered by Jorge Guri also at Lucuma Estudio. The illustration on the album cover was designed by the Mexican artist and illustrator Ivonne Girón Castillo.

“Caminos” is available on Spotify and Apple Music, as well as other download platforms. To learn more about the artist and his live performances, you can follow his social networks, FB: @ osvaldo.vargasmora and IG: @osvaldovm.