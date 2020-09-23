Costa Rica With a Very Active Participation in the 75th (Virtual) UN General Assembly

The President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado, will develop an intense work agenda at the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations, which for the first time in history will hold its high-level debate virtually due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. On this occasion, Costa Rica will be leading three forums, along with other countries and international entities.

The first of these is the presentation of the Costa Rican initiative Fund Against COVID-19 Economics (FACE), on Friday the 25th, which seeks extraordinary financing for developing countries, including low- and middle-income countries, so that they can access credit with better conditions.

That same day, the President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, and the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, will present the progress of the “COVID-19 Rights Repository” (CAP, for their acronym in English), a platform that contains data, knowledge and intellectual property, which seeks to facilitate equitable access to health products that will save lives against COVID-19. This initiative, presented by Costa Rica on May 29, 2020, already has the support of more than 40 countries.

On Monday 28, our country will co-chair together with France the forum on the Coalition of High Ambition for Nature and People, that Costa Rica, which seeks the protection of 30% of the planet by 2030 and has, at this time, the support from more than 30 countries.

Alvarado will have a substantive intervention on the afternoon of Tuesday, September 22, in the plenary session of the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations. On Thursday 24 will be at the World Economic Forum of the event: “Poverty as a crossroads: Using leadership and the Multidimensional Poverty Index to build a better return.”

The active participation of President Alvarado, and the convening capacity that the country will demonstrate in the multilateral arena will also allow the development of digital diplomacy to which Costa Rica has bet since the beginning of the Pandemic.

At the bilateral level, President Alvarado will hold meetings with the Heads of State or Government of Austria, Spain, Norway and Finland. The Costa Rican President will continue to attend the national agenda at the Presidential House in parallel.

