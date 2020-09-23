More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Costa Rica With a Very Active Participation in the 75th (Virtual) UN General Assembly

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Intangible Cultural Heritage Award Opens its Registration Period for Applications

    The scope of intangible cultural heritage is vast and varied. From what goes unnoticed on a daily...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica With a Very Active Participation in the 75th (Virtual) UN General Assembly

    The President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado, will develop an intense work agenda at the 75th General...
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Virtual Radio Astronomy Opportunities in the COVID Era

     University of Costa Rica student Mauricio Ernesto Rodriguez Alas recently took part in the National Radio...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado, will develop an intense work agenda at the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations, which for the first time in history will hold its high-level debate virtually due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. On this occasion, Costa Rica will be leading three forums, along with other countries and international entities.

    The first of these is the presentation of the Costa Rican initiative Fund Against COVID-19 Economics (FACE), on Friday the 25th, which seeks extraordinary financing for developing countries, including low- and middle-income countries, so that they can access credit with better conditions.

    That same day, the President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, and the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, will present the progress of the “COVID-19 Rights Repository” (CAP, for their acronym in English), a platform that contains data, knowledge and intellectual property, which seeks to facilitate equitable access to health products that will save lives against COVID-19. This initiative, presented by Costa Rica on May 29, 2020, already has the support of more than 40 countries.

    On Monday 28, our country will co-chair together with France the forum on the Coalition of High Ambition for Nature and People, that Costa Rica, which seeks the protection of 30% of the planet by 2030 and has, at this time, the support from more than 30 countries.

    Alvarado will have a substantive intervention on the afternoon of Tuesday, September 22, in the plenary session of the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations. On Thursday 24 will be at the World Economic Forum of the event: “Poverty as a crossroads: Using leadership and the Multidimensional Poverty Index to build a better return.”

    The active participation of President Alvarado, and the convening capacity that the country will demonstrate in the multilateral arena will also allow the development of digital diplomacy to which Costa Rica has bet since the beginning of the Pandemic.

    At the bilateral level, President Alvarado will hold meetings with the Heads of State or Government of Austria, Spain, Norway and Finland. The Costa Rican President will continue to attend the national agenda at the Presidential House in parallel.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.


    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleVirtual Radio Astronomy Opportunities in the COVID Era
    Next articleIntangible Cultural Heritage Award Opens its Registration Period for Applications
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Intangible Cultural Heritage Award Opens its Registration Period for Applications

    The scope of intangible cultural heritage is vast and varied. From what goes unnoticed on a daily...
    Read more
    News

    Costa Rica With a Very Active Participation in the 75th (Virtual) UN General Assembly

    TCRN STAFF -
    The President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado, will develop an intense work agenda at the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations,...
    Read more
    Science & Technology

    Virtual Radio Astronomy Opportunities in the COVID Era

    TCRN STAFF -
     University of Costa Rica student Mauricio Ernesto Rodriguez Alas recently took part in the National Radio Astronomy Observatory’s NINE program.
    Read more
    News

    Puntarenas Celebrates 162 Years of Exsistence

    TCRN STAFF -
    Puntarenas celebrates 162 years since it was declared a town by Juan Rafael Mora Porras in 1948. For this reason, the Tourism...
    Read more
    Health

    Workers can be fired for disrespecting COVID-19 sanitary measures

    TCRN STAFF -
    Since the beginning of the pandemic, many employees have had doubts about the procedures that are presented...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Puntarenas Celebrates 162 Years of Exsistence

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Puntarenas celebrates 162 years since it was declared a town by Juan Rafael Mora Porras in 1948. For this reason, the Tourism...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Proposes Prioritizing Human Rights in Celebration of its Bicentennial

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica proposed today in a virtual meeting of the Central American Integration System (SICA) to prioritize respect and promotion of the human rights
    Read more

    Costa Rica Ranks 88th in the Global Attraction Index

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica was ranked 88th in the Global Attraction Index or Global Attractiveness Index (GAI), which measures and compares potential, in terms of investment and productive development of 144 nations
    Read more

    Delta Costa Rica Opens Modern Facilities to Reinforce Surveillance in the Northern Caribbean

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Government authorities received the modern facilities of the new Delta Costa Rica delegation, located on the banks of the Colorado River in the district of Llanuras del Gaspar, Sarapiquí canton, in the border area with Nicaragua
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »