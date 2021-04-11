Costa Rica Will Reforest More Than 2,300 Hectares in Its North Zone

Execute the forest restoration of more than 2,300 hectares in the Costa Rican North Zone, is what the project “Restoration of the productive landscape through community participation, to increase resilience to climate change, promote economic reactivation and improve the connectivity of ecosystems”, seeks to carry out.

The initiative will be executed by the Government of Costa Rica with technical and financial support of more than 2.3 million euros from the European Union and the government of Germany, through the Green Development Fund for the SICA region.

The project actions seek the restoration of degraded landscapes and the reduction of vulnerability to climate change along 2,300 hectares in communities of the Huetar Norte Region, by repairing the supply of ecosystem services to local beneficiaries (water, carbon, ecological connectivity, erosion control, water infiltration).

Individual farmers the most benefited

The groups most benefited from this project are individual producers, who will participate in payment schemes for the establishment of agroforestry and silvopastoral systems, recognition of environmental services for the protection of forests on their plots or farms.

The implementation, during the next 18 months, will be in charge of the Ministry of Environment and Energy, led by the National Forest Financing Fund and the National System of Conservation Areas, and the Banco Ambiental Foundation and the support of the REDD + Secretariat.