More
    Search
    Economy
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Will Reforest More Than 2,300 Hectares in Its North Zone

    Increasing resilience to climate change and promoting economic reactivation

    By Beleida Delgado
    1
    0

    Must Read

    Science & TechnologyBeleida Delgado -

    Nathalie Vilchis: Mexico’s ‘Chica NASA’ Shares The Inspiring Story of Her Path to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory

    My guest blogger this week is Nathalie Vilchis, a 22 year old Mexican Mechatronics Engineering student at the Instituto...
    Read more
    EconomyBeleida Delgado -

    Costa Rican College Students Develop Autonomous Vehicle Prototype and Win International Award

    During the last decade, autonomous transportation has become one of the main focuses for the automotive industry. From traditional...
    Read more
    EconomyBeleida Delgado -

    Costa Rica Will Reforest More Than 2,300 Hectares in Its North Zone

    Execute the forest restoration of more than 2,300 hectares in the Costa Rican North Zone, is what the project...
    Read more
    Beleida Delgado

    Execute the forest restoration of more than 2,300 hectares in the Costa Rican North Zone, is what the project “Restoration of the productive landscape through community participation, to increase resilience to climate change, promote economic reactivation and improve the connectivity of ecosystems”, seeks to carry out.

    The initiative will be executed by the Government of Costa Rica with technical and financial support of more than 2.3 million euros from the European Union and the government of Germany, through the Green Development Fund for the SICA region.

    The project actions seek the restoration of degraded landscapes and the reduction of vulnerability to climate change along 2,300 hectares in communities of the Huetar Norte Region, by repairing the supply of ecosystem services to local beneficiaries (water, carbon, ecological connectivity, erosion control, water infiltration).

    Individual farmers the most benefited

    The groups most benefited from this project are individual producers, who will participate in payment schemes for the establishment of agroforestry and silvopastoral systems, recognition of environmental services for the protection of forests on their plots or farms.

    The implementation, during the next 18 months, will be in charge of the Ministry of Environment and Energy, led by the National Forest Financing Fund and the National System of Conservation Areas, and the Banco Ambiental Foundation and the support of the REDD + Secretariat.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )
      SourceAllan Madriz
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleCosta Rica Advances in the Implementation of Artificial Intelligence for Sustainable Forest Management
      Next articleCosta Rican College Students Develop Autonomous Vehicle Prototype and Win International Award
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      Science & TechnologyBeleida Delgado -

      Nathalie Vilchis: Mexico’s ‘Chica NASA’ Shares The Inspiring Story of Her Path to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory

      My guest blogger this week is Nathalie Vilchis, a 22 year old Mexican Mechatronics Engineering student at the Instituto...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Costa Rican College Students Develop Autonomous Vehicle Prototype and Win International Award

      Economy Beleida Delgado -
      During the last decade, autonomous transportation has become one of the main focuses for the automotive industry. From traditional companies like Ford and Mercedes...
      Read more

      US Economic Recovery Will Oxygenate Costa Rican Sectors

      Economy TCRN STAFF -
      The economic scenario in the United States looks to improve this year and Costa Rica is smiling thanks to it. There are upward revisions...
      Read more

      Costa Rican Public Employees Will Now Have Paid Leave to Care for Family Members Due to Illness or Disability

      Economy TCRN STAFF -
      Public employees will enjoy paid leave to take care of a relative, whether due to illness or permanent or temporary disability. The motion that...
      Read more

      Nicoya Breaks Paradigms by Intervening a Wetland To Benefit the Ecosystem and Surrounding Communities

      Economy TCRN STAFF -
      In Nicoya, the Local Government, together with a diversity of public institutions and hand in hand with the communities, have understood that the desire...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »