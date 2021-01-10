Costa Rica will have its first Special Olympics Gym

Costa Rica will have the first National Sports and Recreational Gymnasium of Special Olympics Costa Rica for the Bicentennial, which will be built in the Parque de la Paz and will have all the appropriate and exclusive safe conditions for the execution of the sports, recreational and competitive programs that develops the Special Olympics Association.

With an investment from the Costa Rican Institute of Sports and Recreation (ICODER) of more than ₡ 1,400 million, the gym will have a multipurpose court of 800 square meters, heights according to the regulations for each of the disciplines: handball, futsal, basketball, volleyball and other collective sports and all facilities will be adapted to law 7,600.

The information was released by the Minister of Sports, Hernán Solano Venegas, who explained that the tender was published on the previous December in the Integrated Public Procurement System (SICOP) for the knowledge of bidders who are interested in the construction of the sports building.

Open to all athletes of the Special Olympics

“The purpose of this work is to make available to the athletes participating in the different cycles of the Special Olympics, as well as the technical staff who prepare them, a facility that allows sports and recreational training, as well as the corresponding competitions” said the Minister.

The sports complex will also have a security area on each side, bleachers in one of the sectors and an enclosure for the location of players, dressing rooms for two teams and for referees, public health services, infirmary, general warehouse, training rooms, administrative office and dining room.