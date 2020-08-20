More
    Search
    Costa Rica Will Add 85 Bio-healthy Parks Throughout its Territory by the End of this Year

    By TCRN STAFF
    With an investment of more than ¢ 193 million, the Costa Rican Institute of Sports and Recreation (Icoder) will provide Biosaludable (Biohealthy) Parks to 17 communities in the country in the remainder of 2020, for a total of 85 throughout the national territory.

    In a period of 90 business days, the Cicadex company will have installed 17 modules in the communities of Isla Venado, Lepanto, Rio Cuarto, Bribri-Talamanca, Coto Brus, Nicoya, Osa, Cañas, Garabito, Dota, Naranjo, Parque La Expresión Laguna of Doña Ana in Paraíso, Oreamuno, La Guácima de Alajuela, Cervantes, Santo Domingo and Moravia.

    The Biosaludable Parks are modules of 13 specialized machines for outdoor recreational exercises, financed by Icoder through collaboration agreements with the municipalities, Integral Development Associations, and respective cantonal sports and recreation committees, within the framework of a strategy to reduce the sedentary lifestyle of the population.

    “As noted in the national emergency due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the most vulnerable populations are those also most sedentary and with some degree of obesity, which carries a series of non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes and blood pressure, among others, and hence the importance of bringing these options to so many communities in our country ”, indicated Alba Quesada, National Director of Icoder.

