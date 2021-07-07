Costa Rica Was Chosen as the Best Health Oriented Tourist Destination

Readers of the international magazine Men’s Health Spain chose Costa Rica as the best healthy destination in the world, by awarding it the Healthy Place 2021 award, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) revealed today.

The ICT highlights that Costa Rica obtained the aforementioned recognition above destinations such as Switzerland, Tokyo, New York, Hawaii, Maldives, Australia, Japan and Thailand, among others.

Specifies that the July-August edition of this prestigious magazine aimed at male audiences developed a study with more than four thousand readers on tourism, health and well-being, choosing Costa Rica as the Healthiest International Destination.

Preferred by readers

After recalling that Spain is one of the four main source markets for tourists to Costa Rica from Europe and during the month of July direct flight connections will increase, the ICT indicates that the magazine is aimed at male audiences interested in destinations to enjoy a summer of health and wellness. It highlights that the organizers and editors of that publication affirmed that Costa Rica is a “sustainable sanctuary and deserves the award because its settings are perfect for sports.”

The magazine, both in print and digital, highlighted that this Central American nation ‘brings together more than 6.5 percent of the world’s biodiversity and the advancement in sustainability policy and social progress makes this destination one of the most desirable in the world. world’.

Confirming Costa Rica’s position as a sustainable sanctuary

For her part, the Marketing Director of the ICT, Carolina Trejos, said that this award confirms the positioning of Costa Rica in Spain as a sustainable sanctuary, a biosecure destination and with multiple alternatives for outdoor wellness activities, in the midst of nature and reconnect with what is truly essential.

