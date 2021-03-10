More
    Search
    Featured Event
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Seeks to Position Itself as a Destination to “Recharge Energies”

    The “Pura Vida” country participates today in the first virtual edition of the ITB Berlin Now 2021 tourist fair

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    Featured EventTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Seeks to Position Itself as a Destination to ...

    Converting Costa Rica into a natural sanctuary to reconnect with what is truly essential in life is another objective...
    Read more
    AwarenessTCRN STAFF -

    Initiative to Legalize Safe and Free Abortion in Costa Rica Was Presented

    Feminist groups presented a popular initiative that aims to bring to the Costa Rican Congress a bill on legal,...
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Does Circumcision Protect Against HIV?

    When we hear the word Pandemic we probably think of the unnameable that takes away our ability to perceive...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Converting Costa Rica into a natural sanctuary to reconnect with what is truly essential in life is another objective of the attendance of some 20 Tico companies of the tourism sector at ITB Berlin Now 2021, to be held all this week.

    In this edition of the German fair, considered the largest travel and tourism event in the world, representatives from more than 180 countries and more than 10,000 exhibitors participate, under the slogan “Your time is now”.

    Costa Rica remains present in Europe
    The head of promotion for the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), Ireth Rodríguez, affirmed that being in this new modality of ITB Berlin Now “helps Costa Rica remain present in the minds of potential German tourists”.

    Likewise, she continued, “it reinforces the country’s position as the ideal destination to recharge energy in the midst of nature in a sanctuary of well-being with the presence of sustainability as a transversal axis”.

    The ICT indicated that the organizers of the German fair announced that the negotiation platform will be open until May 31st, and specified that during these four days they scheduled a series of conferences on the future of the tourism industry after facing the onslaught and the effects of COVID-19, as well as new trends

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleInitiative to Legalize Safe and Free Abortion in Costa Rica Was Presented
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Featured EventTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Seeks to Position Itself as a Destination to ...

    Converting Costa Rica into a natural sanctuary to reconnect with what is truly essential in life is another objective...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rican Catholic Church Confirms that Easter Will be Without Processions

    Featured Event TCRN STAFF -
    It was a matter of time and the Episcopal Conference of Costa Rica confirmed it this week: The Catholic Church will not carry out...
    Read more

    International Women’s Day Will be Commemorated in Costa Rica With Concerts and Chats

    Featured Event TCRN STAFF -
    Concerts, expositions and chats are part of the activities prepared by some institutions of the Ministry of Culture and Youth to celebrate International Women's...
    Read more

    March 3rd: “World Wildlife Day”, A Date for Global Reflection

    Featured Event TCRN STAFF -
    A day of global reflection for the care of wildlife takes place today in the world, with digital activities aimed at the protection of...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Presents Commemoration for the Bicentennial of its Independence

    Featured Event TCRN STAFF -
    The government of Costa Rica presented the program to commemorate the “bicentennial of its independence” and unveiled the restored Act of Independence, which was...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years