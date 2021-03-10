Converting Costa Rica into a natural sanctuary to reconnect with what is truly essential in life is another objective of the attendance of some 20 Tico companies of the tourism sector at ITB Berlin Now 2021, to be held all this week.

In this edition of the German fair, considered the largest travel and tourism event in the world, representatives from more than 180 countries and more than 10,000 exhibitors participate, under the slogan “Your time is now”.

Costa Rica remains present in Europe

The head of promotion for the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), Ireth Rodríguez, affirmed that being in this new modality of ITB Berlin Now “helps Costa Rica remain present in the minds of potential German tourists”.

Likewise, she continued, “it reinforces the country’s position as the ideal destination to recharge energy in the midst of nature in a sanctuary of well-being with the presence of sustainability as a transversal axis”.

The ICT indicated that the organizers of the German fair announced that the negotiation platform will be open until May 31st, and specified that during these four days they scheduled a series of conferences on the future of the tourism industry after facing the onslaught and the effects of COVID-19, as well as new trends